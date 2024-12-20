(For those curious among you…who have asked why I used a blue eyed baby in the picture for “Is There Room”…C.L.)

This is a reprinting of a letter from Pontius Pilate to Tiberius Caesar describing the physical appearance of Jesus. Copies are in the Congressional Library in Washington, D.C.

TO TIBERIUS CAESAR: A young man appeared in Galilee preaching with humble unction, a new law in the Name of the God that had sent Him. At first I was apprehensive that His design was to stir up the people against the Romans, but my fears were soon dispelled. Jesus of Nazareth spoke rather as a friend of the Romans than of the Jews. One day I observed in the midst of a group of people a young man who was leaning against a tree, calmly addressing the multitude. I was told it was Jesus. This I could easily have suspected so great was the difference between Him and those who were listening to Him. His golden colored hair and beard gave to his appearance a celestial aspect. He appeared to be about 30 years of age. Never have I seen a sweeter or more serene countenance. What a contrast between Him and His bearers with their black beards and tawny complexions! Unwilling to interrupt Him by my presence, I continued my walk but signified to my secretary to join the group and listen. Later, my secretary reported that never had he seen in the works of all the philosophers anything that compared to the teachings of Jesus. He told me that Jesus was neither seditious nor rebellious, so we extended to Him our protection. He was at liberty to act, to speak, to assemble and to address the people. This unlimited freedom provoked the Jews -- not the poor but the rich and powerful. Later, I wrote to Jesus requesting an interview with Him at the Praetorium. He came. When the Nazarene made His appearance I was having my morning walk and as I faced Him my feet seemed fastened with an iron hand to the marble pavement and I trembled in every limb as a guilty culprit, though he was calm. For some time I stood admiring this extraordinary Man. There was nothing in Him that was repelling, nor in His character, yet I felt awed in His presence. I told Him that there was a magnetic simplicity about Him and His personality that elevated Him far above the philosophers and teachers of His day. Now, Noble Sovereign, these are the facts concerning Jesus of Nazareth and I have taken the time to write you in detail concerning these matters. I say that such a man who could convert water into wine, change death into life, disease into health; calm the stormy seas, is not guilty of any criminal offense and as others have said, we must agree -- truly this is the Son of God. Your most obedient servant,

Pontius Pilate

"The Archko Volume"

Another description of Jesus is found in "The Archko Volume" which contains official court documents from the days of Jesus. This information substantiates that He came from racial lines which had blue eyes and golden hair. In a chapter entitled "Gamaliel's Interview" it states concerning Jesus (Yeshua) appearance:

"I asked him to describe this person to me, so that I might know him if I should meet him. He said: 'If you ever meet him [Yeshua] you will know him. While he is nothing but a man, there is something about him that distinguishes him from every other man. He is the picture of his mother, only he has not her smooth, round face. His hair is a little more golden than hers, though it is as much from sunburn as anything else. He is tall, and his shoulders are a little drooped; his visage is thin and of a swarthy complexion, though this is from exposure. His eyes are large and a soft blue, and rather dull and heavy....' This Jew [Nazarite] is convinced that he is the Messiah of the world. ...this was the same person that was born of the virgin in Bethlehem some twenty-six years before..."

- The Archko Volume, translated by Drs. McIntosh and Twyman of the Antiquarian Lodge, Genoa, Italy, from manuscripts in Constantinople and the records of the Senatorial Docket taken from the Vatican of Rome (1896) 92-93

Josephus, the "Antiquities Of The Jews" This is a quote from Josephus, from his historical first-century writings entitled, "Antiquities Of The Jews," Book #18, Chapter 2, section 3. "Now there was about this time Jesus, a wise man, if it be lawful to call him a man; for he was a doer of wonderful works, a teacher of such men as receive the truth with pleasure. He drew over to him both many of the Jews and many of the Gentiles. He was [the] Christ. And when Pilate, at the suggestion of the principal men amongst us, had condemned him to the cross, those that loved him at the first did not forsake him; for he appeared to them alive again the third day, as the divine prophets had foretold these and ten thousand other wonderful things concerning him. And the tribe of Christians, so named from him, are not extinct at this day."

Could it be that by being born a of lineage that possibly could trace back to the tribes of Israel that just maybe you would have more of a propensity to hear the words of the Messiah? That there is a connection to him genetically and when he says in the book of Matthew that he only came but to the lost sheep of the House of Israel that it might have something to do with the reason you can feel his presence in your very being? I don’t know…I’m just asking. Could it possibly be that Revelation chapter 3 vs 9 has to do with a group who are TRYING to USURP the place that the TRUE Israelites fill?

Matthew 15: vs 21 Then Jesus went thence, and departed into the coasts of Tyre and Sidon. 22 And, behold, a woman of Canaan came out of the same coasts, and cried unto him, saying, Have mercy on me, O Lord, thou Son of David; my daughter is grievously vexed with a devil. 23 But he answered her not a word. And his disciples came and besought him, saying, Send her away; for she crieth after us. 24 But he answered and said, I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel. 25 Then came she and worshipped him, saying, Lord, help me. 26 But he answered and said, It is not meet to take the children's bread, and to cast it to dogs. 27And she said, Truth, Lord: yet the dogs eat of the crumbs which fall from their masters' table. 28 Then Jesus answered and said unto her, O woman, great is thy faith: be it unto thee even as thou wilt. And her daughter was made whole from that very hour.

Did he heal her daughter as a GENTILE who had the faith that others didn’t have?Why did he for all intents call her a dog? What’s going on here folks? Who are these that he mentions in that sentence that said “I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” Now go ahead and “interpret” it any way you want BUT what does it SAY? What do you READ? What did he MEAN? Was he a white supremist? SOMETHING is being said here that we are missing.

For the majority of those of you who read this…if you are a BELIEVER, go look in the mirror. You could be one who actually eats the scraps that fall from the masters table, or you could be one of those that eat at the masters table. One of the lost sheep of the house of Israel? Just maybe.. maybe the symbols and coats of arms tell the story. Just maybe? Could I possibly be that I am a Courageous Lion from the Tribe of Judah which still lives to this day transmitted in the DNA across each and every other tribe of Israel? Just as does Reuben, Simeon, Levi, Zebulun, Issachar, Dan, Gad, Asher, Naphtali, Ephraim and Benjamin. My family coat of arms bespeaks the Tribe of Judah. My mind follows the Messiah of the tribe of Judah, my very being bespeaks the tribe of Judah…is it a COINCIDENCE? I doubt it…Why did I pick the name for our band…Judah’s Praise? Why was this the emblem we wore on the back of our jackets 20+ years ago? If anything…isn’t it something to consider? Just WHO am I?

Just a little mind exercise here people. I am wondering…

!