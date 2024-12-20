Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
Dec 20, 2024

True.

Keep roaring.

We hear you.

You have sisters and brothers everywhere.

Jesus is the most gentle encounter you can have - I did - and He Is On Our Side.

And yes, the words of Scripture are to be read and absorbed into your souls DIRECTLY, it is not an intellectual exercise of any kind. But of course you need to open your eyes before you can read. IT IS OBVIOUS.

SO OPEN THEM.

AND ROAR.

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6 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Kenn Goodwin's avatar
Kenn Goodwin
Dec 20, 2024

I will take the crumbs of Jesus and be a happy gentle.

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3 replies by Courageous Lion and others
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