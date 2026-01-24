Maybe? Or are they…

In the 12 years between 2005 and April 2017, only 80 officers have been arrested on murder or manslaughter charges for on-duty shootings, according to work by Philip Stinson, an associate professor of criminal justice at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The Washington Post reported that between 2015 and 2017 police shot and killed 2,884 people. Police shoot and kill numerous people every year and are hardly ever held accountable.

Ken Ballew raided on June 7, 1971 .

The federal raid by the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Division (ATF’s predecessor) on the apartment of Kenyon F. Ballew in Silver Spring, Maryland. During the raid, Ballew was shot and permanently paralyzed after agents stormed his home based on suspicion of illegal possession of hand grenades.

No live grenades were found—the items recovered were inert, dummy grenades used as military souvenirs or bookends, legally owned under federal regulations at the time. The raid became a cause célèbre in gun rights debates, with criticism from groups like the ACLU and NRA, and is often cited as a pivotal moment that energized the modern gun rights movement.

The shooting was carried out by a county police officer, Louis Ciamillo, not a federal agent, and a court later ruled the use of force was reasonable under the circumstances. The incident remains controversial, symbolizing concerns over federal overreach and excessive force in weapons-related raids.

Even though Kenneth didn’t die, it still shows that the use of force against him could just have been his death. This is where I will start. OO at work

# 2 The death of Donald Scott

Death of a Tycoon : Rancher Don Scott Was a Man of Legends

Donald Scott was killed in his home by an ad hoc team of raiding cops who were looking for marijuana — but the larger prize may have been his 200-acre Malibu ranch.

Right before he was fatally gunned down by members of a law enforcement drug task force, Ventura County rancher and secluded multi millionaire Donald Scott was thinking about the purchase of a $50,000,00 yacht.

“His last major trip was to Tahiti where he bought some paintings 15 years of so ago,” claimed his longtime friend and family attorney Nick Gutsue of Los Angeles, who was planning to join Donald on a global cruise.

Now, here he was at the age of 61, contemplating selling his beloved 250-acre spread, Trail’s End Ranch, located in the Santa Monica Mountains approximately one mile from the Los Angeles County line, after purchasing his own personal luxury liner, “The Other Woman,” that was docked at a European port.

The cruise would have been a crowning touch for Donald Scott, whose idiosyncrasies were widely known in the Malibu community, but whose background was shrouded in legends and myths.

But it was not to be.

Just before 9 a.m. on a Friday morning, October 2nd 1992 , a drug task force made up of Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents, National Park Service officials and others drove swiftly through an open ranch gate on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

Kicking up dust, the caravan of more than a dozen cars and unmarked utility vehicles careened down a rutted dirt road past giant oak trees on land where Chumash Indians once lived.

Armed with a search warrant containing information that Scott was believed to be illegally cultivating marijuana plants, the deputies restrained his wife and burst into the rustic wood and stone ranch house’s living room.

There stood the Donald, barefoot, clad in a T-shirt and jeans, with a .38-caliber revolver held in his right hand over his head as deputies ordered him to drop it.

He was coming down the stairs after hearing his wife scream don’t shoot me.

As Scott brought his arm down, two deputies opened fire at close range. One of the .9-millimeter bullets missed, crashing through the living room wall. But two found their mark, hitting Scott in the upper chest and killing him instantly.

Deputies searched Scott’s property for hours after the fatal shooting, but not a single marijuana plant was found.

Gutsue believed that Scott should have been taken alive and said that a wrongful death suit will be filed.

A separate investigation of the fatal shooting was conducted by the Ventura County district attorney’s office.

Pending the outcome, those who knew Scott best were left with their memories of one of Malibu’s most colorful characters.

Scott, who was educated in Switzerland and who spoke fluent French, loved to stand by his ranch gate, alongside his souped-up 1977 GMC utility truck, and talk at length with neighbors about subjects ranging from politics to the stock market.

He was not one given to braggadocio.

The investigation and legal proceedings concluded that the search warrant used to raid Scott’s ranch was invalid due to material misstatements and omissions, and that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was likely motivated by a desire to seize and forfeit his valuable property. However, while the District Attorney found the warrant flawed and the raid unjustified, they determined there was insufficient evidence to prove Deputy Gary Spencer knowingly lied in the warrant affidavit, so no perjury charges were filed.

The only accountability came through a civil settlement: In 2000, after an eight-year legal battle, Los Angeles County and federal government officials agreed to pay Scott’s heirs and estate $5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit, despite maintaining the deputies’ actions were justified.

So was anyone ever really held accountable for his untimely death brought on for a search for an herb that has been deemed to be illegal? NO. OO at work.

John Singer: The Death of An American

Singer's stand against the Utah public school system began a road of court battles and finally ended with his death by agents of the state. His dissatisfaction with the school system escalated over a picture in a textbook that he found offensive to his religious beliefs. He confronted the school superintendent and objected that his children were being subjected to what he considered immoral secular influences. His legal confrontations began when he declared that he would withdraw his children from public school because the Constitution states that states cannot interfere with religious beliefs. The state countered by showing him a copy of the State Compulsory Attendance Law, which states that parents with children ages 6 to 18 must send them to school. Homeschool at that time was forbidden.

Singer’s defiance of the law and his determination to have his children removed from the public school system led to his ostracism in the community and eventual excommunication from the Mormon Church.

After his first arrest and court appearance, Singer was allowed to teach his children at home under guidelines from the state which included testing twice a year and evaluation by a psychologist. Even though his children tested below average, the psychologist advised the school board to continue the exemption. However, Singer grew dissatisfied with the arrangement and felt that the state still had too much authority over his children. He informed the psychologist that the family would no longer comply with the state’s program.

Singer faced new legal problems after 19 October 1978 when a district court awarded Dean Black a decree of divorce from Shirley Black and temporary custody of the couple’s children. When authorities went to the Singer farm to pick up the children, Singer refused to surrender them leading to his ultimate death for defending his right to protect these children.

They were wrongly persecuted for their religious beliefs and John was killed by Utah law enforcement and then they were allowed to get away with ALL charges and law suits...

It was a book I read years ago. The Death of An American. It is in a lot more depth and left me with a feeling of sadness that it had happened. Either they are YOUR children under God or they are the “states” children. Which is it? John simply wanted to be left alone. OO at work again.

Sammy and Vicki Weaver - The Siege on Ruby Ridge

OO used on Vicki and Sammy

David Koresh - Waco Texas

OO used on 17 little children and many adults. Over WHAT? A $200 license that hadn’t been paid? The fact David Koresh could have been apprehended while out jogging didn’t matter. After all, we need to PRACTICE our OO abilities! C.L.

All Tyrants Friends at it Again!

Brian Malinowski - Died over a $200 Federal Firearms license tht wasn’t purchased. Of course they could have at least asked him to do so, but again…OO’s need practice. C.L.

Daniel Shaver and OO Agent Phillip Brailsford

Daniel Shaver, a 26-year-old pest control specialist from Granbury, Texas, was fatally shot on January 18, 2016, in the hallway of a La Quinta Inn & Suites in Mesa, Arizona, by former Mesa police officer Philip Brailsford.

The incident began when a hotel guest reported seeing a rifle pointed out of Shaver’s fifth-floor window. Shaver, who was with two acquaintances, had been using a pellet gun for bird extermination and had briefly pointed it outside. After police arrived, Shaver exited his room unarmed and complied with officers’ commands to lie down and crawl. During this process, he reached toward his waistband—likely to pull up his falling shorts—while sobbing and pleading, “Please don’t shoot me.”

Brailsford, who had previously been administratively cleared for excessive force in a 2015 incident, fired five shots from his AR-15, killing Shaver. Body camera footage, released after his acquittal, showed Shaver begging for his life. The rifle found in Shaver’s room was later confirmed to be non-lethal pellet rifle he used for his job of removing pests from Wal-mart and other large department stores..

Despite being fired by the Mesa Police Department for policy violations—including engraving his rifle with “You’re fucked”—Brailsford was acquitted in December 2017 of second-degree murder and reckless manslaughter charges. The trial drew national attention, particularly due to the graphic nature of the footage and the lack of accountability. Fact is that the JUDGE wouldn’t let the evidence in of the rifle engraving or the actual video of the killing.

In November 2022, Shaver’s widow, Laney Sweet, reached an $8 million settlement with the City of Mesa over her husband’s wrongful death and civil rights violations. The settlement, funded in January 2023, is among the largest in Arizona history for a police shooting.

The case remains a symbol of ongoing concerns about police use of force, accountability, and procedural failures, especially in cases involving unarmed individuals.

Ashli Babbitt, and the Trial for Her That Never Came

For climbing through a window, Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed January 6th 2021. She was gunned down by OO licensed to kill, Lieutenant Michael Byrd, a Capitol police officer at that time, with a troubled service record, who claimed it was his last resort. This is a lie, as dastardly as the Left ever tells.

In 2024, Ashli’s family filed a $30 million wrongful death lawsuit. Judge Ana Reyes of the U.S. District Court scheduled the trial for July 20, 2026, 16 days after our quarter millennial anniversary. The plaintiffs contended that, “Her hands were up in the air, empty, and in plain view of OO licensed to kill Byrd and other officers in the lobby. Ashli posed no threat to the safety of anyone.”

On that day, except for Ashli, no one else died at the hands of another during the protest and resulting riot. Biden’s Department of Justice absurdly claimed that Babbitt’s rights were not violated during the encounter with Byrd, a black American, and that it “was reasonable” for Byrd to have shot her in self-defense. I’m convinced personally it was another black on white crime that is not considered as such. Another total disgusting use of the proper definition of commonly understood words.

With Biden’s DOC mercifully out of the picture, thankfully the Trump DOJ was able to reach a $5 million settlement for Babbitt family. Sadly, her saga likely will fade.

No Excuse

Ashli, who was 35 years old, along with her husband Aaron, owned a successful swimming pool business. Departing from San Francisco, she travelled to Washington DC, initially to attend the “Women for America First” rally to be held on January 6th at the Ellipse. The family’s lawsuit contended that the U.S. government, through its officers, was negligent on a variety of issues which resulted in her wrongful death.

The fatal shooting occurred at the Capitol’s east entrance. Legal protesters had already filled up the hallway outside of the lobby. Two people in the crowd undid the glass panels in the lobby doors, which enabled others to pass through. Ashli’s life ended the moment she was able to hoist herself up through one of the openings.

OO licensed to kill Lt. Byrd reported afterward that he fired on Ashli prior to being able to see her hands and prior to knowing if she was carrying any kind of weapon. He did not even know she was a female when he fired and he certainly could not assess her intentions.

America sorely needed to watch a trial for Ashli, but it’s not going happen. According to witnesses, exactly as the plaintiffs had claimed, her hands were empty, up in the air, and in plain sight of officers in the lobby. At the moment she was struck, witnesses at the scene cried out, “You just murdered her.” She fell dead on the spot.

Official and Unofficial Words

Multiple witnesses, including an armed police officer, confirmed that Lt. Byrd was completely out of Ashli’s field of vision, far to the left of her. OO licensed to kill Byrd could not have been a target of any potential aggression on her part even if she had been armed.

Sergeant Timothy Lively, one of the Capitol officers in the immediate vicinity, said, “I saw him… there was no way that that woman would have seen him.” Lt. Byrd was not in uniform and had not identified himself as an officer. Also, before killing her, he did not make any commands or warnings that he was going to fire.

OO licensed to kill Lt. Byrd was not charged (of course not! OO licensed to kill agents are never charged! ) with any crime or otherwise disciplined. He suffered no official consequences as a result of his actions. Among some on the Left, he was accorded hero status. True to form, the fakestream media either downplayed the situation or sought to portray Ashli as a violent aggressor. She was not an aggressor in any manner.

Some outlets reported that she had a weapon. Others reported that she acted menacingly. Still others said that OO licensed to kill Lt. Byrd was in grave jeopardy. None of the above is true.

Setting the Record Straight: The ambush and murder of LaVoy Finicum

Recently FBI Director Kash Patel presented the Bureau’s Shield of Bravery award to Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) operators involved in the 2016 Malheur Wildlife Refuge standoff.

The justification for this award, as reported, contains numerous factual inaccuracies about the events of January 26, 2016, inaccuracies that not only defame the memory of LaVoy Finicum but also obscure the truth about what happened to Ryan Bundy, who still carries a bullet in his arm from that day. We cannot remain silent as falsehoods are institutionalized as “bravery.”

The award citation describes a sequence of events that is demonstrably false:

1. Clandestine Meeting

• The award states that LaVoy and others were traveling to a “clandestine meeting.”

• In fact, LaVoy was en route to a publicly announced meeting with Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer, scheduled for that afternoon, attended by hundreds of citizens.

2. Ramming a Vehicle and Pinning an Agent

• The award citation claims LaVoy rammed his truck into an FBI vehicle, trapping an agent.

• The FBI’s own aerial video shows LaVoy’s truck swerving off the road into a snowbank to miss hitting an officer after being blocked by law enforcement. There was no ramming. There was no pinned agent. In-fact the footage shows that Lavoy intentionally swerved further into the snow to avoid hitting an officer.

3. Attempt to Fire on Officers

• The award states that LaVoy attempted to fire on Oregon State Police (OSP).

• Multiple witnesses and video evidence show LaVoy exiting the truck with hands raised. The OSP admitted shooting him three times when he lowered his arms, but there is absolutely no evidence he aimed or fired a weapon at officers.

These are facts established by official investigations:

Oregon State Police (OSP) admitted firing six rounds: three at LaVoy’s truck as it approached the roadblock, and three more that struck and killed him.

The DOJ Office of Inspector General (OIG) later found that FBI HRT operators fired at least two shots:

One struck the roof of LaVoy’s truck.

One missed entirely.

These FBI shots were not disclosed at the time. In fact, the FBI agents (that were recently awarded) denied firing at all.

Shell casings from FBI rifles were ultimately logged into evidence being found by OSP investigators. This is how we know FBI shots occurred.

Aerial surveillance video reviewed by the OIG showed the FBI agents (that were recently awarded) “appearing to pick up objects from the roadway” immediately after the shooting — an action inconsistent with proper crime-scene procedure.

The OIG criticized the FBI’s handling of evidence and later one FBI agents (that was recently awarded) was charged with three counts of “Making False Statements” and two counts of “Obstruction of Justice”. Because of the “lack of evidence” he was acquitted. Ryan Bundy was a passenger in LaVoy’s truck. During the shooting, he was struck in the arm by a bullet. Nearly ten years later, the bullet remains lodged in his body.

As bullets entered the vehicle Ryan turned around in his seat, kneeling with his knees on the floor. Had he been sitting in the normal upright position, the trajectory of the bullet that hit him would most certainly have entered his head. His survival depended on that small, fateful shift in posture. Rather than going through his head the bullet entered into his arm.

FBI Hostage Rescue Team members later testified in court that they are highly trained marksmen.

Though LaVoy’s truck had tinted windows, an experienced shooter could approximate where a rear passenger would normally sit. Taken together, these facts raise a sobering question; was the shot which struck Ryan Bundy in the arm intended to kill him. The government has never accounted for this round.

Oregon State Police attributed its shots to LaVoy’s fatal wounds. FBI agents denied ever shooting. Yet Ryan’s wound remains unexplained.

Now, in light of the FBI’s continued false narrative, Ryan Bundy will undergo surgery to have this bullet removed. The bullet will be submitted to an independent forensic laboratory for full ballistics testing.

The official record acknowledges at least two FBI shots, but aerial footage showing agents picking up objects raises another disturbing question: were more shots fired by the FBI than the government has admitted?

If FBI operators removed casings from the roadway, as the OIG footage suggests, then the true number of FBI rounds may never have been fully reported.

If so, one of those unacknowledged rounds could be the very bullet that struck Ryan Bundy.

The only way to resolve this uncertainty is through forensic testing of the bullet that has remained in Ryan’s arm for nearly a decade.

FBI Director, Kash Patel, has now chosen to give medals of honor to agents based a false account:

That LaVoy Finicum was secretly conspiring, when he was publicly meeting with a sheriff and hundreds of people.

That he rammed an FBI vehicle and trapped an agent, when he swerved into snow.• That he attempted to shoot at officers.

That FBI agents acted heroically, when in fact the Bureau’s own Inspector General found they fired shots, failed to disclose them, misrepresented the truth and possibly removed and hid evidence.

Honoring agents on the basis of these distortions does violence to the truth and to the memory of LaVoy Finicum. It also insults every American who expects transparency from their government.

Why the FBI Director is issuing these awards under the circumstances and after nearly a decade is unclear and concerning.

Giving the established fact and recent FBI awards the Bundy Family Requests:

1. That the FBI release the full text of the Shield of Bravery award citations and the supporting justification memos. 2. That Congressional committees conduct a public review of the award narrative against the factual record. 3. That the FBI correct or rescind statements that contradict established video, forensic analysis, and eyewitness testimony. 4. That the FBI release Lavoy’s truck, permitting independent investigators to examine the bullet holes and verify the evidence. 5. That the FBI and OSP cooperate fully in the ballistics comparison once Ryan Bundy’s bullet is removed.

This is not about vengeance. This is about truth. For nine years, the official story has shifted and hidden behind denials. Now, as medals are pinned on the very agents involved, Ryan Bundy will bear the pain once more to give the American people a piece of unalterable evidence: the bullet in his arm. That bullet may prove not only that the FBI agent fired shots that they did not admit — but that one of those hidden rounds struck Ryan himself. And the circumstances of that shot suggest it was meant to take his life. Depending on what the m forensic testing reveals, Ryan and the Bundy family will be reviewing all available legal options, including the possibility of civil action, to ensure accountability.

The bullet will speak the truth, it’s past time for FBI to do the same. ~Bundy family statement

The Killing Of Renee Good

I’m going to put a video up for this one. After watching it you decide. Was the officer who shot her a OO Agent? Or is this one going to have some accountability?

While the number of people shot is so high in a given amount of time being close to 3000 in a two year period, you can’t convince me that there shouldn’t be more investigations that end up with charges against the one who stepped over the line with excessive deadly force. Maybe we need to get away from “Law Enforcement” and back to “Peace Officers”. Maybe we need to get rid of ALL laws where there is no victim involved. But that will be hard as long as we have a law enforcement GROWTH industry! C.L.