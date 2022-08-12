Blood Running in The Streets. Mobs of Rioters and

Demonstrators Threatening Banks and Legislatures...



Could There Be A Repeat in Progress?

By Mark Reynolds AKA Courageous Lion



"The writers of the constitution knew exactly what they were doing when they wrote in Article I Section 10 paragraph 1 'No state shall... make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts. ' People able to barter with gold and silver coin control government and are free. Loss of the right to trade in gold and silver coin enslaves people to the creators of psychological 'money.'" ~Merrill Jenkins, Sr., "Money - The Greatest Hoax on Earth"



The following section is taken from "The Miracle on Main Street" which was published in 1980 by the late F. Tupper Saussy.



Blood running in the streets. Mobs of rioters and demonstrators threatening banks and legislatures. Looting of shop and home. Credit ruined. Strikes and unemployment. Trade and distribution paralyzed. Shortages of food. Bankruptcies everywhere. Court dockets overloaded. Kidnappings for heavy ransom. Sexual perversion, drunkenness, lawlessness rampant . . .(Does any of this sound a bit familiar? ~C.L.)



One distinguished politician writes to another: “The wheels of government are clogged, and we are descending into the vale of confusion and darkness. No day was ever more clouded than the present. We are fast verging to anarchy and confusion.”



Where, when and whom? Get ready for a shock: America, 1786, just ten years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The correspondence was from George Washington to James Madison.On February 3, 1787, Washington wrote to Henry Knox: “If any person had told me that there would have been such formidable rebellion as exists, I would have thought him fit for a madhouse.” '



What went wrong? What forced this noble new country into conditions far worse than the tyranny against which it had declared its independence in the first place? And why have we never learned this before?(or since 1980?) The history books tell us it was a complicated variety of interrelated things, but reality tells us it was only one: the "money" issued by the Continental Congress and the state's banking houses was paper that could not be redeemed for gold or silver coin. Inflation, that was what had sunk George Washington to the depths of despair.



The paper currency of the Congress was printed in such exorbitant amounts (in relation to the precious metals they represented) that wages and prices skyrocketed, forcing the Legislature to enact harsh wage and price controls. When these failed, moral-sounding laws reeking of piety and patriotism were enacted in an attempt to chain the people under penalty of violence to the government's absurd money:

'If any person shall hereafter be so lost to all virtue and regard for his Country as

to refuse to accept its notes, such person shall be deemed an enemy of his Country.'

This amounts to a law protecting bad-check artists, and so the people naturally ignored it and others like it. The depreciation of paper currency relative to coin followed the same sickening course our paper currency follows today. (1980!)

~ F. Tupper Sauccy - from a "Miracle on Main Street" Chapter 1: The Gathering Tragedy



We are now in the year 2023, rapidly approaching an abyss. That was over FORTY THREE years ago. Have you ever heard the phrase "Worthless as a Continental?" It wasn't a statement about an automobile. It is the same concept coming on us today in, "Worthless as a Federal Reserve "Note"." Let's look at the problem that is looming or that we are already embroiled in closer:



At the time of that writing, the 1980 paper dollar was redeemable for a dollar of silver at about 15 or 16 to 1. TODAY, in 2022 that exchange rate is about 32 to 1 and since the "spot" price is manipulated by the creators of fiat currency, it is being kept artificially low. What you have to give up in Fed "notes" to get a dollar of silver is what the REAL cost is.



To catch you up on definitions for your understanding let's insert this. What is a "dollar"? A dollar is a weight of measure of a substance. Like an "ounce" is typically a weight and measure of a substance. The Fed note below is a CONTRACT that states: THIS CERTIFIES THAT THERE IS ON DEPOSIT IN THE TREASURY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ONE DOLLAR IN SILVER PAYABLE TO THE BEARER ON DEMAND. The piece of PAPER is not the "dollar". The weight of the substance is a "dollar weight" and the contract is for you to be able to OBTAIN ONE DOLLAR IN SILVER. The word "dollar" came from the use of the "Spanish Milled Dollar" which was circulating among the colonies at that time in Colonial history. As a "note" this would fulfill all of the requirements OF a note.



We need to have the definitions of certain words understood as we proceed.

For if they can control the meaning of words, they can control what you think. If they can control what you think, they can make you their slave without a shot being fired and do it in such a way you will be a happy slave and fight to stay that way. Government school anyone?



So what is "money"? Money is a medium of exchange that is durable, divisible and a store of value. Is a Federal Reserve "note" durable? Is it divisible? Is it a store of value? No, Federal Reserve "notes" have NEVER fit the definition of money. And the time has long passed over 50 years ago that it was a "note" that was redeemable in Lawful Money. Today it is nothing but legalized theft.

And the taxes on the Federal level that you pay are there to make you THINK that these pieces of legalized counterfeit have value. And that they "need" them to operate. If you were to counterfeit them yourself, you would be charged with ILLEGAL counterfeiting. Not counterfeiting. Unfortunately we do have to use them and take them for our labor to survive, right? Try paying your electric bill with dollars of silver. Of course it is all due to FIAT legislation that makes it that way. And remember the quote right at the beginning of this post? If not, please go back and read it again.



Think of it like this analogy. Pretend the top one says "Will pay to the bearer on demand fifty Ford Ranger Trucks". So I gather forty nine of my friends together and we go to the place where the Rangers are stored and take delivery. As time goes by Ford puts out a new promise that calls itself fifty Ford Ranger Trucks. Or how about this one. You find a coupon in your local newspaper that says, "Will pay to the bearer on demand fifty oranges." You can take it to a produce shop and trade it in for fifty oranges. Then the next time the coupon comes out it says it is "Fifty Oranges". Getting it yet?



Please understand LEGAL and LAWFUL have two completely different meanings. Which is WHY the bottom bill contradicts the top one as there is no promise for LAWFUL MONEY that you can take possession of. That one also nullifies the legal meaning of "note".



The problems that plagued the founding generation took only 10 years to overwhelm the country, and they were supposed to have "backed" currency. Our problems that we are suffering from today have taken ONE HUNDRED AND TEN years to overwhelm us. For 1913 was the year that the Federal Reserve Act was passed which is a blatant violation of Article 1 section 8 and section 10, and I can assure you is the source of ALL of our monetary woes. Actually if you think of it, since the world was tied to the "dollar" Fed "notes", the WORLD'S economic woes can be traced back to 1913 when that shady deal was concocted by the international bankster cartel on Jekyll Island off the coast of Georgia. Why so much difference in the length of time? I'm convinced that one major reason was that the 10th plank of the Communist manifesto was put in place in our country so that the average pupil in school was kept from understanding the basics of economics and how "things worked".



That plank, my friends IS, "Free education for all children in government schools". For you see, if the puppet masters behind the scene can control what you "learn" they can certainly manipulate you into BELIEVING a lie. That lie being that you are "free" and not a slave. Oh, and that plank is financed at the local and state level by the 1st plank that states, "Abolition of private property in land and application of all rents of land to public purpose." Do you "think" you own your home if you pay it off free and clear? Don't pay the RENT on it and you'll find out who owns it as they come with guns to force you out and put someone in who will pay that rent. Oh, sorry, here in the good ol' "free" USA we call those property taxes. Explain to me, what the difference is besides the way the words are spelled.



Our Founding Fathers never put us on a "gold" standard. They insisted we USE gold and silver as our money. And they insisted that the STATES COULD ONLY ACCEPT GOLD AND SILVER COIN IN TENDER FOR PAYMENT OF DEBTS! And the proof of polar opposites is obvious today to anyone who has an understanding of the situation we face.



Here is an example. In 1964 it cost a quarter dollar of silver for a gallon of gasoline. Today it costs about $4.50 a gallon in Fed "notes" near where I reside. If you had paid for the gallon with a quarter dollar of silver in 1964, surprisingly enough, today you could cash in one of those quarter dollars of silver for enough Fed "notes" to buy about a gallon and a half of gasoline. A bullion company on the Internet will sell you 40 quarter dollars of silver for 262.00 in Fed "notes", as of this writing, which translates out to one quarter dollar of silver being worth about 6.55 in Federal Reserve "notes". I've often said that if we were using silver and gold for money, prices of goods and services would drop as it was taken out of circulation in savings since it is a commodity of limited supply. If the true value was not being manipulated by the fiat currency masters, I am sure you could buy a lot more gasoline with that quarter dollar of silver than what you could today, if the truth be known, probably about the amount that comes in one of those tanker trucks.



Here is another comparison. The plumbers in my area are charging about 100-130 Fed "notes" per hour for their labor. I could work for $4 dollars in silver coin and actually be making the same per hour as they are if I cashed the dollars of silver in for Fed "notes". That should tell you something. We need to fix the way we think. My late father used to ask me, "What is silver worth these days, Mark?" to which I would respond with, "It isn't what the silver is worth, Dad, it's what are the Fed "notes" worth?" If it took me one Fed "note" to obtain one dollar of silver then they would be worth one dollar of silver per Fed "note". If it takes me forty of them to get one dollar of silver then they are worth forty times LESS then they had been in the first case. It isn't silver prices fluctuating. It is FED "NOTE" VALUE fluctuating. Judge Roger Sherman expressed his discontent in A Caveat Against Injustice or an Inquiry Into theEvils of a Fluctuating Medium of Exchange.



Think about this: in 1964 I could buy a brand new Ford for $3500. Or I could have taken that $3500 and placed it under my mattress, or I could have bought 100 ounces of gold. A new Ford today costs about $35,000. If I had stuck the $3500 under my mattress I would have lost $31,500 in purchasing power against the price of a new Ford. If I had bought 100 ounces of gold I could cash it in for TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND Fed "notes" and buy not only that Ford but have 165,000 Fed "notes" left over. So a new Ford is WAY LESS EXPENSIVE in comparison to what inflation has done to the Fed "note" value in relation to gold.



Let's continue...



I want to include this quote from economic realist, Dick Bachert, back in 1998 with a later update below:



He said, "You see, the nexus of our problem is that we no longer HAVE REAL MONEY!



I point out again that when we hear that gold (or silver) is so much an ounce, we are being given a ratio — almost always the case with the media friends of paper money — precisely opposite of how it SHOULD be expressed. At the moment (1998), gold is NOT, for example, $1,100. an ounce, rather, the “dollar” has been reduced to a value of 1/1,100th of an ounce of gold. If the “dollar” is inflated to 1/6,300th of an ounce of gold, folks would get a more meaningful picture of what the politicians and the Fed have done to the currency. Another interesting stat is that before the vote-buying politicians and masters of the universe at the Fed pulled us off a precious metals standard back in the day, the dollar was equal to 1/35th of an ounce of gold. And it has been calculated that the “dollar” of today is equivalent to 1 cent when measured against the dollar of 1913 or so. Sadly, it will ever be thus and it seems we must relearn those painful lessons every few generations. In case some of you hadn’t noticed, class is now in session (1998).



History proves that EVERY house of cards eventually comes down. And the higher the card house, the harder the fall when it finally comes. And when it does, the more freedoms we will voluntarily surrender to “restore order.” It was the Founders’ concern about this historically valid problem which prompted their attempt — now ignored — to keep American “money” sound and honest." (Blood running in the streets...As stated at the beginning above solved with Judge Roger Sherman's remedy in Article 1 sections 8 & 10 on June 21st 1788 ~Mark)



And I certainly recognize that NO system of commodity backed paper “money” is foolproof (and we now seem to be led by some of history’s biggest fools) how’s the current UNBACKED system working out for you?" ~ Dick Bachert



Remember, Dick, the Founding Fathers didn't want a BACKED system. They wanted gold and silver to BE the system.



Yes, the Founders wanted some THING to be our money. A Fed "note" is NO THING. Worse yet, the new so called "crypto currency" is so much of a NO THING that if the power were to go out your medium of exchange would no longer be accessible! And it has proven itself to be an evil fluctuating medium of exchange just as Judge Roger Sherman explained. That is another complete story in and of itself. And now people are going bankrupt because of their belief in a NO THING medium of exchange. And boy, in the case of "crypto" you REALLY have to have faith that no one is conning you! Call me a skeptic...



"By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens. There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society than to debauch the currency. The process engages all the hidden forces of economic law on the side of destruction, and does it in a manner which not one man in a million is able to diagnose."

- John Maynard Keynes father of "Keynesian Economics"



I dare to say that it is even a lower number than one in a million. I think that my understanding came from maybe four people. First being the late Bruce G. McCarthy with his short books and pamphlets. See a list of reading at the end of this post.



“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around the banks will deprive the people of all property – until their children wake-up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.” ~Thomas Jefferson



IS IT HAPPENING??!?!!



Dick Bachert continues in 2009 from where I posted above. This was FOURTEEN YEARS AGO FOLKS!



I have noted with interest that I have lately been getting far, far fewer flames from the paper money lovers out there. And when, over 2 years ago (2007), I began ranting about the incredibly stupid financial devices (derivatives, mortgage backed securities, etc.) being created to hoodwink the greater fools out there who were snapping up these things, I could count on about half the responders to tell me I was too simple-minded to understand these highly complicated financial “products.” I guess all those really bright financial guys are too busy now washing car windows at traffic lights to post here.



And I’d ask you to consider that when gold and silver come up in the news, the talking heads fall into the old, establishment fostered trap of measuring the precious metals in the rapidly failing paper when they SHOULD remark that it is the metals that are – within the narrow confines of fluctuations caused by their uses as industrial commodities – holding THEIR value and it is the paper that is INFLATING. (The classic example is that around 1900, one could buy a fine man’s suit for one ounce of gold. YOU STILL CAN in 2022!!! ~C.L.)



A fiat money system of the sort we are now painfully watching collapse creates a FALSE world of FALSE feelings of well-being and elevated lifestyles. During the expansion phase of such a system, those living under it spend or borrow more than they should, have more children than they can afford and, at the national level, come to believe they can afford to allow a score of millions of illegals to come here for educations, welfare payments, medical care, etc. They reject the immutable and universal economic realities and embrace what my old friend, the late Tupper Saussy, called “the IDEASPHERE.”



Now that the inevitable economic catastrophe is upon us, how much fun is it to watch the idiots in congress who triggered this thing scramble for cover by blaming everyone else? Not much!

(Now it REALLY is upon us. It looked bad in 2009 to those with eyes to see, but today you can be blind as a bat and see what is happening! ~ C.L.)



The only folks who feel good now are the Hank Paulsons and Obamaites of the world who are in the process of conducting what may prove to be one of the largest raids on the REAL wealth of this nation – our labor and real property – ever witnessed.



And I’ll readily concede that while a precious metals backed money system ain’t perfect, ASK YOURSELF HOW THE FIAT MONEY SYSTEM NOW COLLAPSING ALL AROUND US HAS BEEN WORKING FOR Ya? ~Dick Bachert



Can you believe that Dick posted that in 2009? I wonder what he thinks today! I'd ask, but it seems he has dropped off the radar.



“Liberty lies in the hearts of men and women; if it dies there, no constitution, no law, no court can save it.” — Judge Learned Hand, 1944



So is there a way out of the one world slave system being placed around our necks? One is that we reach critical mass when it comes to the average person understanding of the "money" mess we have today and yes, the same barter system that Judge Roger Sherman set up for us back in 1788 on that fateful day on June 21st. Start with obtaining a $500 face value bag of silver dimes which can currently be obtained for a mere $11,469.78 (8/12/2022) in Fed "notes" . (as of 8/26/2024 it is $12,914.12) Do that two times making the total $1000 in face value. Next get a $500 bag of quarters and do that two times. Next a $500 bag of half dollars of silver twice. And last, a bag of $500 dollars of silver and do that twice. No matter how far you get on your quest, these dimes, quarters, half dollars and dollars of silver will be used again as they have been for thousands of years. They have stood the test of time and are DURABLE, DIVISIBLE and a STORE OF VALUE. We'll figure out how to deal with long distance transactions when we get out of this mess!



If you managed to get that far in your savings of real money, go for gold next. 1/10 ounce 5 dollar gold coins, 1/2 ounce 25 dollar and 1 ounce 50 dollar coins. I just wish I had started doing this years ago, but living in an average middle class household, it isn't quite that easy. We are going to need to be able to barter. Start looking at prepping in a way that the excess you save can be used for barter.



I want to share some quotes that I hope will help you understand this subject even more. Please feel free to copy and share them. We need "We The People" to reach critical mass in our understanding of this mess.



"All the paper money issued today is Federal Reserve "notes". The real backing for the nation's money is faith in the strength, soundness and stability of the American economy."

~ The Hats the Federal Reserve Wears, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, pg 4



Faith is what backs our monetary system. YOUR faith. Do you still have faith?



"When plunder has become a way of life for a group of men living together in society, they create for themselves in the course of time a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it."

~ Frederic Bastiat quote from "The Law"



"Lenin is said to have declared that the best way to destroy the capitalist system was to debauch the currency. By a continuing process of inflation, governments can confiscate, secretly and unobserved, an important part of the wealth of their citizens."

~ 1980 Annual Report, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, pg 6



Isn't confiscation of the wealth of the citizens a nice way of saying STEALING?



"Whenever the legislators endeavor to take away and destroy the property of the people, or to reduce them to slavery under arbitrary power, they put themselves into a state of war with the people, who are thereupon absolved from any further obedience." ~ John Locke (1690)



If the money you earn has no value and you are forced through fiat paper legislation to take it for your labor, are you not having your property (labor) destroyed and are you not being reduced to nothing but slavery? Is not the state at war with the people?



(Please note, that the reason I have quotation marks around the word "notes" in the majority this article is because they are NOT notes.)



"Welcome to the age of paper money, where governments and central banks can manufacture as much money as they want without limit. Gold was the last limit. Its banishment as a standard unleashed the inflation monster and leviathan itself, which has swelled beyond comprehension.

~ Llewellyn Rockwell



5th Plank Communist Manifesto: Centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly.



The Federal Reserve System, created by the Federal Reserve Act of Congress in 1913, is indeed such a “national bank” and it politically manipulates interest rates and holds a monopoly on legal counterfeiting in the United States. This is exactly what Karl Marx had in mind and it completely fulfills this plank, another major socialist objective. Yet, most Americans naively believe the U.S. of A. is far from a Marxist or socialist nation. And don't forget the 2nd plank: A heavy progressive or graduated income tax. Not in the least bit like the tax system used in the U.S.A. is it? Oh wait...come to think of it.







“For we are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence -- on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice, on guerrillas by night instead of armies by day. It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly knit, highly efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations. Its preparations are concealed, not published. Its mistakes are buried, not headlined. Its dissenters are silenced, not praised. No expenditure is questioned, no rumor is printed, no secret is revealed...President John F. Kennedy (1917- assassinated 11/22/1963) to the American Newspaper Publisher's Association, Waldorf Astoria Hotel, New York, NY April 27th 1961



Some even believe we (the Rockefeller family) are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as 'internationalists' and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure - one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it. David Rockefeller, Memoirs, by David Rockefeller p.405 (2002) A published confession to conspiracy.

As a final thought: What would happen if one or more of the States were to start insisting on gold and silver coin in tender of payment of debt? And were willing to take it on par with the GOING rate, not the manipulated spot price but what they would have to pay if they were purchasing some with Fed "notes". For instance, currently a dollar of silver's spot price is about $25. However you have to pay $30-$35 or more to obtain one dollar in silver with Fed "notes". So the fair thing would be for the state to allow the REAL dollar to be valued at 30 Fed "notes". If your debt was $180 Fed "notes" that would be six dollars of silver. Just a thought, what do you think? I just can't stand the thought of some THING of value being pegged in price to NO THING of value which in reality is exactly what Fed "notes" are. See legalized theft statement above.

"The few who can understand the system (check money and credits), will either be so interested in it's profits, or so dependent on its favors, that there will be no oppositions from that class, while on the other hand, the great body of the people mentally incapable of comprehending the tremendous advantage that capital derives from the system, will bear its burdens without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests." -- Rothschild Brothers of London

"... If the people only understood the rank injustice of our money and banking system, there would be a revolution before morning.” ~President Franklin Delano Roosevelt

While Franklin and Eleanor

were tellin' us they hated war

They made a deal behind our backs

They said the bankers could enslave us

for a portion of our wages

And today we call it income tax

But what they failed then to tell us

was the way they planned to sell us

In to statutory slavery

Now it's called constructive fraud

some even claim the wrath of God

I call it social insecurity

Carl Klang, Why the Banksters Keep Us Dumb

"Some of the biggest men in the United States, in the field of commerce and manufacturing, are afraid of somebody, are afraid of something. They know that there is a power somewhere, so organized, so subtle, so watchful, so interlocked, so pervasive, that they had better not speak above their breath when they speak in condemnation of it." -- President Woodrow Wilson



Hosea 4:6

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge...

I needed to add this on 111/11/2025. Click the meme to read the article by Matt Bracken that this came from. Yes. THAT Matt Braken! Enemies Foreign and Domestic

The following posts that I have made are also related to the subject at hand.

Thank You Federal Reserve... What Would We Have Ever Done Without You!!

A Caveat Against Injustice or an Inquiry Into the Evils of a Fluctuating Medium of Exchange

If you want to add to your arsenal of knowledge consider the following:

Credit is Debt is Slavery by Bruce G. McCarthy

(available as a PDF via the link)

and his

Lawful Money (plantiff) vs Legal Plunder (Defendant) AN INDICTMENT OF CRIMINAL FRAUD AND THEFT PERPETRATED AGAINST THE NON-BANK PUBLIC BY THE INTERNATIONAL BANKING CARTEL

as well as his

Theocratic vs Democratic Money (available as a PDF from the link.)



Then be sure to read Merrill Jenkins Senior's work, "Money, The Greatest Hoax on Earth" (available as a PDF through the link)



Again, as well as F. Tupper Saussy re-release of Judge Roger Sherman's "A Caveat Against Injustice or the Evils of a Fluctuating Medium of Exchange" (Click the link for an online version with Tupper’s forward.)



And a copy needed in everyone's library who aspires to be a monetary realist would be: George Bancroft's The United States Constitution Wounded in the House of It's Guardians (available as a PDF at the link. )



And the late F. Tupper Saussy's masterful work, "The Miracle on Main Street" (available as a PDF also at the link.)



And we had Fools Gold is Green by Dave Wilbur. Though I disagree with his final analysis. He believed that by releasing debt free paper currency into circulation backed by gold and silver that our ills would be solved. The problem is that NO ONE ever knows what is backing it unless enough people try to cash in and many find out they can't get the gold and silver the paper money supposedly represents because after all, men are angels and would NEVER inflate the money supply over the actual gold and silver reserves. This has been tried over and over and has failed every time. Well, except way back then at our countries forming. Oh wait...."Blood running in the streets..."



I dare to say that by the end of this "short" column, if you can absorb what you read that you will be way ahead of the vast majority of the public. Note, I did not say "thinking" public, because that is a rarity these days. And you will have more knowledge than ALL current "economic experts!"



Plus you can read Ron Paul's A Case for Gold. Ludwig Von Mises, Human Action, Henry Hazlitt, Economics in One Simple Lesson...I could go on and on. The TRUTH is out there!



And since the lunatics are running the world at this time in history we end with:



Not really...stay tuned!



