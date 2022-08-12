Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Aug 18, 2022

This was from Tina who posted this response to this article on Fakebook...

A TON OF PURE GOLD!!! Not a gold “note” either but ACTUAL PURE GOLD!!! TONS!!!

❤️ the Hosea reference and the hilariously true, but hard hitting ending. It made me laugh and want to cry at the very same time. Seriously, it hits like a ton of bricks and right between the eyes!!! It could not get any more well written. I feel astonished, appalled and fully awakened to the most highly hidden secret that has been right in front of our eyes our entire lives. Our enslavement by the Global Banking Cartel otherwise known as The Federal Reserve (of nothingness). Meant to dissolve every one of us and our assets and wealth into the same. Nothingness. Slowly and quietly. They sink us deeper. Into their grand illusion. The dark pit of bankruptcy quietly and systematically being cast out over our necks while we continue to watch sports, mockingbird media, share photos, sink deeper into debt and openly discredit any thing contrary to the GREAT BIG GRAND ILLUSION.

Habakkuk addresses the very beast at large. Three chapters of PURE INFINITE GOLD the likes of which cannot be measured in this world, the REAL MASTER of this world and beyond, contrary to the thieves at large pretending to be masters but are nothing more than shadow hiding pirates 🏴‍☠️, orchestrates the ultimate take down of the beast and their evil control system !!!

Can it be done once more??? I think we all know the answer is ABSOLUTELY WITHOUT A DOUBT!!! THERE’s NOTHING OUR GREAT GOD CANNOT DO!!! 😉

But we must act fast 💨!!! We must fight🥊 hard (spiritually speaking) to win and awaken the masses or we will be doomed to quietly sink into the miry pit systemically being set before us. ~Tina

Dwight Newman's avatar
Dwight Newman
Sep 10, 2022

Good read! Whenever I have attempted to explain this I get blank stares of misunderstanding, or perhaps shrugs of helplessness. "Oh well! Nothing I can do so...whatever."

I didn't start catching on until a few years ago, but I always knew something was wrong with the enormous national debt and the endless raising of the debt ceiling. Now I can really feel the train coming, and it's unsettling. I feel tied to the track.

I'll share this article, maybe someone will gain some knowledge. Thank you.

