Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Timber Wolf's avatar
Timber Wolf
2d

No, a Man cannot serve two masters. God requires that we love Him with our whole heart, our whole soul, and all our strength. God requires that we do penance to overcome the Concupiscence of the Eyes, the Concupiscence of the Flesh, and the Pride of Life. Our Lord requires that we practice custody of the eyes and custody of Our Heart. Our Lord requires that we search for Truth and then cling to it once found. But though the Cross seems hard at first, it is a burden that is light and, if we seek first the Kingdom of Heaven, all else is added unto us, and a hundredfold at that. But if we persist in sin, spiritual blindness becomes our lot. And that is where we are today.

In the Holy Hearts of Jesus and Mary.

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
2d

Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms - Enslavement .

The Great Charter of Liberties ( Magna Carta 1215 ) and The Doctrine Bill of Rights 1688/89 and 1776 , which is " Fundamental Law ."

Thou Shalt not Steal is One of God's Ten Commandments and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.

Thou Shalt not Kill is One of God's Ten Commandments and Genocide is a Criminal Offence.

Jesus overturned the tables in the House of Prayer .

What are the Ten Commandments ?

What are the Seven Sins God dislikes the most ?

WHO/EU/IMF/NATO/WEF/NWO are Not Compliant with Magna Carta 1215 , The Doctrine Bill of Rights 1688/89 and 1776 , The Hippocratic Oath , The Nuremberg Code 1947 and The Geneva Protocol 1925 ?

Referendums are Not Legally Binding ?

How to Check Your Vote

https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/crux-votegateuk-legal-proof-of-5-voting-categories/

https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/breaking-press-alert-eu-referendum-will-be-unlawful-whether-the-result-be-remain-or-leave-dl-4pages-22-june-2016-0410/

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