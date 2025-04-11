Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Apr 11

I don't remember how many times I've read this, or Fredric Bastait's "The Law" It is obvious that the U.S. Constitution cannot and will not restrain the passions of bureaucracy's or punish their perfidy. There are so many DP's (Dark Personalities) that have positioned themselves in the "Public Trust" that Parents who have never heard of "Change Agents" or Agenda 21/30 and other Satanic agendas cannot resist the combined institutions and their never ending quest for utopia. They all want to be indemnified (and indemnify each other) to escape any personal responsibility and accountability. Although racketeering and trafficking in humans (like the abolition of slavery in the amended 13th amendment) are unlawful, the corporate greed will not be contained. They know that they are at liberty to commit crimes against humanity citing immunity with impunity. As long as coveting what belongs to ones neighbors is standard operating procedure, I don't see any relief in sight in either the public or the private sectors, especially with the public/private partnerships.

Apr 11

COMMON SENSE!?!

Why would anyone want what's allegedly depicted as common sense (especially from such an anti-Christ as Thomas Paine) when one can have biblical sense - that if he will submit 100% to the Author of biblical sense.

Per Proverbs 14:1, Paine was, at a best a fool. He was furthermore biblically seditious for promoting what amounted to humanistic government of, by, and for the people based upon capricious man-made traditions, governed by biblically unqualified men.

This, juxtaposed with government of, by, and for God, expressly established upon the Bible's immutable/unchanging triune moral law, governed exclusively by biblically qualified men of God.

Case in point:

"...Fundamental Agreement of the Colony of New Haven, Connecticut, 1639:

'Agreement; We all agree that the scriptures hold forth a perfect rule for the direction and government of all men in duties which they are to perform to God and to man, as well in families and commonwealth as in matters of the church; so likewise in all public officers which concern civil order, as choice of magistrates and officers, making and repealing laws, dividing allotments of inheritance, and all things of like nature, we will, all of us, be ordered by the rules which the scripture holds forth; and we agree that such persons may be entrusted with such matters of government as are described in Exodus 18:21 and Deuteronomy 1:13 with Deuteronomy 17:15 and 1 Corinthians 6:1, 6 & 7….'

"The 1639 agreement makes no reference to any other government as its source of authority:

'It is worthy of note that this document contains none of the conventional references to a “dread sovereign” or a “gracious King,” nor the slightest allusion to the British or any other government outside of Connecticut itself….'19....

"Almost as impressive as New Haven’s agreement are the testimonies to it and other similar documents:

"John Clark Ridpath, History of the United States, 1874:

'In June of 1639 the leading men of New Haven held a convention in a barn, and formally adopted the Bible as the constitution of the State. Everything was strictly conformed to the religious standard. The government was called the House of Wisdom…. None but church members were admitted to the rights of citizenship.'21....

"Alexis de Tocqueville, Democracy in America, 1835:

'They exercised the rights of sovereignty; they named their magistrates, concluded peace or declared war, made police regulations, and enacted laws as if their allegiance was due only to God. Nothing can be more curious and, at the same time more instructive, than the legislation of that period; it is there that the solution of the great social problem which the United States now presents to the world is to be found.

'Amongst these documents we shall notice, as especially characteristic, the code of laws promulgated by the little State of Connecticut in 1650. The legislators of Connecticut begin with the penal laws, and … they borrow their provisions from the text of Holy Writ. “Whosoever shall worship any other God than the Lord,” says the preamble of the Code, “shall surely be put to death.” This is followed by ten or twelve enactments of the same kind, copied verbatim from the books of Exodus, Leviticus, and Deuteronomy. Blasphemy, sorcery, adultery, and rape were punished with death….'23

"America was exalted in the eyes of the world because of her applied righteousness, embodied in Yahweh’s perfect law. Since 1788, when the United States of America, as a nation, stopped following Yahweh’s laws and began following the laws of We the People, our legislation has ceased providing righteous instruction to others. Instead, the rest of the world now holds America in disdain. If America hopes to regain her favored status in the eyes of the world, she must return to her original Constitution.

"McGuffey’s Eclectic Reader, America’s most popular school book in the 1800s, also testified to America’s early form of theocratic government:

'Their form of government was as strictly theocratical insomuch that it would be difficult to say where there was any civil authority among them distinct from ecclesiastical jurisdiction. Whenever a few of them settled a town, they immediately gathered themselves into a church; and their elders were magistrates, and their code of laws was the Pentateuch…. God was their King; and they regarded him as truly and literally so….'24

"William McGuffey was undoubtedly influenced by the writings of renowned early American preachers such as John Cotton:

'The famous John Cotton, the first minister of Boston … earnestly pleaded “that the government might be considered as a theocracy, wherein the Lord was judge, lawgiver and king; that the laws which He gave Israel might be adopted….” At the desire of the court, he compiled a system of laws founded chiefly on the laws of Moses….'25...."

For more, see Chapter 3 "The Preamble: We the People vs. Yahweh" of free online book "Bible Law vs, the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/biblelaw-constitutionalism-pt3.html

Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."

