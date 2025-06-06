Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborCourage Meme Drop #1Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCourage Meme Drop #1I want to see all of my brothers and sisters become Courageous Lions and Lionesses. Courageous LionJun 06, 202539Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborCourage Meme Drop #1Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore711ShareI AM COURAGEOUS LION 39Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborCourage Meme Drop #1Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore711SharePrevious
My FAV...it's better to be a lion for a day then a sheep all your life! How countries let communism take over...they cower into a PATHETIC life for fear of dying! I'd rather DIE than live in a communist country. FYI folks...America is closer to being a communist country than it is being free!!! Day 2 of the Scamdemic we sealed our fate! If by some small miracle we didn't...we most CERTAINLY did when we allowed Brandon to be installed into office and the murdering from the Scamdemic continued with the clot shots! Believing crooked politicians, lawyers, and judges would come save us! The definition of insanity...doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result! They got us in this mess yet we believed they'd get us out?! 🤦♀️ Here we are over 5 years later and all people can do is argue with strangers on the internet or complain about Trump! Like hmmm...it was either Harris/Waltz or Trump/Vance?! Those who constantly complain about Trump have no solution! If you don't have a solution I don't want to hear your complaints. It's old. Now we have Trump and Musk fighting on the internet like 2 year olds. We get more embarrassing by the day!
All good.