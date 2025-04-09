Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

mois78
Apr 9

The scam of central banks or Federal reserve is easy to understand. These gangsters got EXCLUSIVE permit to issue moneys out of thin air, which otherwise known as printing fiat currency. Such fake moneys is protected by our military. Anyone or any country that dares to print money gets killed.

In the meantime, this zero cost new currency that magically came into existence will be lend to our government with interest? Our government goes to the tax slaves and collect taxes to pay the overlords/gangsters interest on the loans.

The average retards are never told such or willing to understand that the focking emperor has no clothes.

SomeDude
Apr 9

read a book in the 1990s about a guy who tried to establish his own bank with his property as collateral.

legal by the letter of the law, but his results were less than desirable due to the government/banker mafia.

sorry about the link source but it's just one of many

https://www.amazon.com/Bashed-Bankers-Byron-Dale/dp/B0067MSXQS

