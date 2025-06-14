Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborGovernment...What would we do without it? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGovernment...What would we do without it? Meme #1Courageous LionJun 14, 20253Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborGovernment...What would we do without it? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31ShareSteal them, borrow them, use them, pass them around…I DO!! C.L.Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe3Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborGovernment...What would we do without it? Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31SharePreviousNext
We'd clearly do much much better without government. We might even realize, once we've shaken off the mind-control, we are perfectly capable of living on the land, in cooperation with each other. Free of debt-slavery we'd create more, play more and enjoy this beautiful planet.
You'd have no memes to post, you'd have to start writing more of your "solutions"