Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
39m

We'd clearly do much much better without government. We might even realize, once we've shaken off the mind-control, we are perfectly capable of living on the land, in cooperation with each other. Free of debt-slavery we'd create more, play more and enjoy this beautiful planet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ernie Boxall's avatar
Ernie Boxall
1h

You'd have no memes to post, you'd have to start writing more of your "solutions"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture