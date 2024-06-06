Approximately 30 years ago I was standing in line at a grocery store behind a rather elderly man in his 80's. I couldn't help but notice when he placed his open bill fold on the checkout counter that his Social Security card didn't have the same look as a recent issue. His said: Social Security System. This stuck in my mind and when I went home I realized that there was an anomaly here. The current cards just say Social Security and then the number or whatever. This one abbreviated said SSS. After doing some rather interesting research, I found that in the Bible, the number 6 in Greek was originally written as an S. Thus the statement in Revelation about the number 666 in the Greek was written SSS. Simply a coincidence? Read on...

There’s another “coincidence” of which I'm not too fond--Chapter 666 of Public Law, dated August 10,1939 (it’s a matter of public record--just click the link!), was called the “Social Security Act Amendments of 1939.” Since all this national identity business was spawned and implemented by the Social Security Act, somehow I seriously doubt the “coincidence” theory.

So, all your Christians out there…But Mark, the bible says it will be in your forehead. Yep, that’s where your memory is. Every time you think or use the number it is in your forehead and every time you write it, it’s in your hand. Could it BE?

Added 9/30/2025…I found this in the book “Fruit From A Poisonous Tree”… Read it and see what you think. Does it fit?

The Social Security Insurance Fraud Scam explained 100 years ago:

Edward M. House: to Woodrow Wilson 1912 (A Mark of The Beast)

“[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a national system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will effect our security as a chargeback for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer being unable to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two should figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner, every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.”