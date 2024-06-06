Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
Jun 6, 2024

Let us hope and pray that this is not true.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Courageous Lion
Mindful Truth Seeker's avatar
Mindful Truth Seeker
Jun 6, 2024

Spot on!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture