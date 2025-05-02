Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

You have well described the way racism continues to be propagated today, as though it was something else. When will people see the hypocrisy and illogic of excusing this behavior and attitude as though people who have never owned slaves, and whose ancestors might well have been among those who fought and died to do away with slavery deserve this. When will some see that even blaming the innocent descendants for things their ancestors did is unfair and unproductive of a peaceful and loving society?

Forgiveness, especially when there is nothing to forgive is divine, and allows a person or a category of persons to move on and have a fresh start. This is the way of peace. Why are some so bent on blame and victimhood? All it does is reduce your own personal power and self responsibility. Those who are quick to take offense seldom enjoy inner peace and see themselves as vulnerable and easily damaged. Is this self confidence and personal power? Doesn't seem like it to me.

I'm pretty sure that they create hatred and divide based on color of skin, so the "other white meat" can slither around unnoticed. Newsflash: we notice!

