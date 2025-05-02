I have often wondered about why Whites are always often depicted as racists, and no other race is......

Someone finally said it. How many are actually paying attention to this?

There are African Americans, Mexican Americans, Asian Americans, Arab Americans, etc.

And then there are just Americans.. You pass me on the street and sneer in my direction. I’ve lived it. I’ve been stared down in a Wal-mart in Atlanta. I’ve been asked “Whatcha doin’ here honkey?” from a black woman that I was there to fix her toilet on request from the landlord.

If you are black you can call me 'White boy,' 'Cracker,' 'Honkey,' 'Whitey,' 'Caveman'... And that's OK.

You have the United Negro College Fund. You have Martin Luther King Day. You have Black History Month. You have Cesar Chavez Day. You have Yom Hashoah. You have Ma'uled Al-Nabi. You have the NAACP. You have BLM (well only certain black lives matter. The ones that die every day in the inner city because of black on black violence, you seem to conveniently overlook. You have BET....

If we had WET (White Entertainment Television), we'd be racists. If we had a White Pride Day, you would call us racists. If we had White History Month, we'd be racists.

If we had any organization for only whites to 'advance' OUR lives, we'd be racists.

You have a Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, a Black Chamber of Commerce, and then we just have the plain Chamber of Commerce.

A white woman could not be in the Miss Black American pageant, but any color can be in the Miss America pageant.

If we had a college fund that only gave white students scholarships... You know we'd be racists. And yet there are over 60 openly proclaimed Black Colleges in the US . Yet if there were 'White colleges', that would surely be a racist college!

Back during the Million Man March, you believed that you were marching for your race and rights. If we marched for our race and rights, you would call us racists.

You are proud to be black, brown, yellow and orange, and you're not afraid to announce it.

But we DARE to announce any mention of white pride, you’d call us racists or Nazi’s or some other derogatory term tied to racism.

If I am proud of MY race...... You’d call me a racist. So why is it that only whites can be racists??

You don’t think there is nothing improper about this?

Let's see which of you white readers are proud enough to restack this. I sadly don't think many will.

That's why we have LOST most of OUR RIGHTS in this country. We won't stand up for ourselves!

BE PROUD TO BE WHITE or black or brown! There is NOTHING wrong with that! No one is damaged by it! NO ONE is going to die just because you believe in your God given race. And NO, I am NOT a Racist! Anyone who knows me personally knows that to be the case. I judge INDIVIDUALS by the way they act and treat me and others. I don’t care what color your skin is, if you act like a hood, I will treat you like you are a hood. I have had good friends throughout my life that were black, brown and all kinds of shades in between. I have a man on here that is black that I pay for his subscription because he writes well and I recommend him. And I can’t AFFORD to pay for many subscriptions. Here…this is a link to his stack. So let’s all knock off the childish behavior and realize it’s OK to be who you are and to be proud of what some of your race have been given so we can all live better lives. I think of Nikola Tesla for one. Fair enough?

By the way…this post isn’t a crime YET.... But getting very close. There will possibly be one group that if you call them out, will be behind the total loss of free speech. And some will wonder why? Well, you’ll find out WHO runs your country if that happens.

And it will not be for the good of the United States.

