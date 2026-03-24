Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
3d

A country is not a nation. This country is an embarrassing shithole led by bloodsucking globalist mafiosos and their government patsies who get rich from insider trading and accepting bribes. Half the people believe in Jewish eschatological psychotic fantasies. Millions are functionally retarded. Millions are so fat they could not serve if they wanted to. So, the men that qualify go to war to fight for what, exactly. A myth? We have not been the good guys for a very long time.

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2 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
3d

A pretty thorough summary of the situation. To augment - Our CIA caused the overthrow of a democratically elected leader in Iran in the 50s, using not a whole lot of money to do so. It was so successful, cheap, and easy to do, that it became a staple in their play book.

Here's an possible explanation of why Trump has been like a yoyo, saying one day that Iran has 48 hours or else, and then the next day that He's in secret negotiations with Iran and to expect good things in 5 days.......He does the 48 hour threat and the stock market plummets. Then, he does the secret meeting hope deal that causes the stock market to rise like a missile. Could it be that he's just allowing for insiders to make tons of money off his declarations, with him profiting handsomely also ? Yep a pretty disgusting hypothesis, but it does provide some logic to his actions, and not much else does. LOL...........

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1 reply by Courageous Lion
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