The following is a meme collection that Frederic Bastiat would have posted back in 1850 if he were able to. I have taken the task on myself, as I hope that some will pass these on and on and on! C.L.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^by some SLIME working for the government. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

If you’re happy and you know it clank your chains! If you’re happy and you know it clank your chains! If you’re happy and you know why don’t you just go and show it, if you’re happy and you know it clank your chains!!! YEEEEEEEE HAAAAAAAWWWW!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR! Meet the new boss same as the old boss!