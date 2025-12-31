Man Is So Desperately Wicked and Evil
that we need governments to rule over us made up of wicked evil people. Government, Meme Drop #1
The following is a meme collection that Frederic Bastiat would have posted back in 1850 if he were able to. I have taken the task on myself, as I hope that some will pass these on and on and on! C.L.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^by some SLIME working for the government. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
If you’re happy and you know it clank your chains! If you’re happy and you know it clank your chains! If you’re happy and you know why don’t you just go and show it, if you’re happy and you know it clank your chains!!! YEEEEEEEE HAAAAAAAWWWW!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR! Meet the new boss same as the old boss!
When they took an accusation of "Child Abuse" in Utah to full blown martial law for the whole family, after I had served such government that told me I was allowed to defend my country but not allowed to defend myself or my own family, only in the lala land of Mormonism could such twisted logic be promulgated and promoted.
A Happy New Year to ya from Japan.
Keep up the good fight!