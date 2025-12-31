Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
5d

When they took an accusation of "Child Abuse" in Utah to full blown martial law for the whole family, after I had served such government that told me I was allowed to defend my country but not allowed to defend myself or my own family, only in the lala land of Mormonism could such twisted logic be promulgated and promoted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
5d

A Happy New Year to ya from Japan.

Keep up the good fight!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Courageous Lion
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Reynolds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture