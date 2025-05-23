Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Robert Welch
30m

Yea, FDR did something like 17 things to get us into the war, as Churchill wanted, begged for. He did these "pop-up" cruises at major Japanese harbors. War ships parading into their harbors - poking the bear, so to speak. He cut off iron and oil, as you mention. He moved the Pacific Home Base from San Diego to Hawaii, which took away defensive superiority and made the fleet vulnerable to attack. The commander quit in protest , if I remember correctly. Japan ended up having no option but to attack, while it could. And, even then, FDR knew it was coming and didn't alert the Hawaiian base. And, here's a cool one, After the attack, LIFE magazine had as it's cover, a color photo of the Arizona being blown up. ( This helped get the recruits flocking to enlist ). But, this shot was taken from a medical ship in the harbor, early on a Sunday morning, back when color producing cameras were rare. Imagine, someone just happened to be on the ship, on an early Sunday morning, with his camera all set-up, ready to take the shop, on a ship that wouldn't be a target. " Oh, I just decided to get up before dawn, stroll to the medical ship. set up my gear and wait for a shot of a pelican. Oh, what's this, Japs attacking, I'll take that shot instead. " - Yea, and psychopaths go to confession.

And, the WWI way to get us into that war was even more draconian.......

As Carlin said, " We aren't in the club ". It's not just a club, it's a club of fun and games - on us.

And Memorial Day is just rubbing it in our faces. And, as you say, we think we are free and living in the greatest country ever. LOL. What's great is the deception. We live in the greatest deception, currently going on...........( Richard Maybury has the complete breakdown of FDRs 17 actions - in his book WWII : The Rest of the Story and How it Affects You Today, 1930-September 11, 2001, I believe that's the name of it. Well worth reading.)

Ted Weiland
1h

MEMORIAL DAY: Just another recruitment tool of today's political hacks at the behest of the International Bankers for their biblically egregious wars, thanks to U.S. Constitution:

"...The power to declare war is a serious responsibility. Why were the framers so vague in defining the parameters of war and the conditions under which it could be declared? Section 8, Clause 11 is the only place of significance where warfare is mentioned in the Constitution. Little wonder this power has been abused. Luther Martin [one of Maryland's delegates to the Constitutional Convention] protested:

'…the congress have also a power given them to raise and support armies, without any limitation as to numbers, and without any restriction in time of peace. Thus, sir, this plan of government, instead of guarding against a standing army, that engine of arbitrary power, which has so often and so successfully been used for the subversion of freedom, has in its formation given it an express and constitutional sanction….'40....

"Because the framers provided no Biblical parameters, unbiblical warfare has been the rule ever since. Following is a list of the countries bombed by the United States since World War II:

China: 1945-46; 1950-53

Korea: 1950-53

Guatemala: 1954; 1967-69

Indonesia: 1958

Cuba: 1959-60

Vietnam: 1961-73

Congo: 1964

Laos: 1964-73

Peru: 1965

Cambodia: 1969-70

Granada: 1983

Libya: 1986; 2011

El Salvador: 1980s

Nicaragua: 1980s

Panama: 1989

Iraq: 1991-2001; 2003-09

Sudan: 1998

Afghanistan: 1998; 2003-09

Yugoslavia: 1999.

"From 1945 to the present [2012[, the United States has bombed nineteen different countries under the guise of defending America’s sovereignty and promoting democracy. But America is none the better for it, and not one of these countries has become a legitimate democracy – not that this would be anything to celebrate. Something is amiss. Wars fought for political gain or financial profit can only be classified as ungodly acts of aggression...."

For more, see Chapter 4 "Article 1: Legislative Usurpation" of the free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html

