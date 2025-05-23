None are so hopelessly enslaved as those who falsely believe they are free. The truth has been kept from the depth of their minds by masters who rule them with lies. They feed them on falsehoods till wrong looks like right in their eyes

The ONLY reason for war is for self defense. As a mater of fact the only reason to kill any other human being is in an act of self defense. What you can do as an individual, is lawful to do as a collative. The commandment is THOU SHALT DO NO MURDER, not “kill”. Add to that, here in the united States of America we have the Constitution which lays out a procedure for involvement in war. A war against an aggressing body needs to be declared by Congress. Show me the declaration of war for Korea or Vietnam or any other police action that US has been involved in since WWII. Show me the justification outside of fabricated evidence for the US to have been in Afghanistan or Iraq. And yes, I realize that THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA isn’t the same entity as the united States of America. But that’s another post.

Even if we make a cursory examination of facts available to us from the declaration of war against Japan for the attack on Pearl Harbor we will also realize that the US was the aggressor by placing a blockade around Japan to keep necessary supplies and substance from the Japanese people and that in and of itself is an act of war? How come none of us typically haven’t the slightest idea of this taking place? It’s because it is something that will taint the “patriotism” that they inundate us with daily in the media and at sport events. And of course the “public school” isn’t going to tread on the toes of those who send the funds to pay for them. And let’s not forget the Gulf Of Tonkin totally contrived incident as well as the sinking of the Lusitania as well as the sinking of the Maine in the harbor of Cuba. The list is beginning to become endless.

You need to BELIEVE we are the “good guys” to hell with truth! Were we the good guys at Mai Lai? It actually took a good guy named Hugh Thompson to stop the massacre by the treat of violence against his own countrymen! Did you know that? Do you know who Hugh was?

How about this...the United States military has invaded Iraq. Not because we have a declaration of war, not because we have been attacked by the people of Iraq, but because of more fabricated evidence related to 911. Chris Kyle is placed on a pedestal and a movie is made to promote him to saint hood for killing people DEFENDING THEIR COUNTRY from INVADERS!

How would Jesus have seen Kyle? As a defender of people who were right or as a defender of marauding invaders?

How about President Trump giving himself accolades for the death of Qasem Soleimani? Reality suggests that it was an ASSASINATION. Plain and simple.

U.S. officials justified the Soleimani strike saying it was necessary to stop an “imminent attack”, (Can I shoot my next door neighbor because he owns a gun and I may “think” he is going to attack me? How would Jesus answer that question? C.L.) though later clarifying the legal justification of the action as being taken “in response to an escalating series of attacks...to protect United States personnel, to deter Iran from conducting or supporting further attacks...and to end Iran’s strategic escalation of attacks...” Some experts, including the United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, considered the assassination as a likely violation of international law as well as U.S. domestic laws. Iran called the strike an act of “state terrorism”. The Iraqi government said the attack undermined its national sovereignty and considered it a breach of its bilateral security agreements with the U.S. and an act of aggression against its officials. No truth in that is there?

From the above linked post: “You know, one particular memory that has stayed with me was visiting this hamlet in northern Syria called Tokhar, where nearly 200 people had sort of been sheltering in these houses during the worst of fighting and woke up around 3 a.m. one night in July of 2016 to these homes crumbling on top of them. And while the United States admitted that between seven and 24 civilians were killed in the document I obtained about the investigation into that airstrike, what I found on the ground was at least 120 civilians had died. You know, what I did was I - through the Freedom of Information Act, I got more than 1,500 assessments that the military had conducted into claims of civilian casualties, most of which they deemed noncredible. And one of the largest patterns I found was that they had failed often to detect the presence of civilians before an airstrike.”

I wonder how Jesus would have reacted to that forgoing statement.

Fact is, our men and women who died, didn’t do so fighting for “our” freedom, they died because they were ignorant of the truth because if they had KNOWN better they wouldn’t have been there in the first place, at least I wouldn’t think so. ESPECIALLY if they were REALLY Christians! At least in any situation that was outside of the threat of violence by a forced draft. Which is another story.

Memorializing men and women who died for my freedom OVER THERE. Say WHAT?

Terrorists Are US… Us drone attack leaving seven children dead.

Maybe we need a memorial day for all the VICTIMS of THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA attacks on innocents.

What do I think Jesus would think of this? It’s obvious to me. It should be to you too.