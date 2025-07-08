Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
8hEdited

For that matter, convid was a psyop to begin with. Its symptoms must have been caused by new 5G installations in Wuhan as well as in Northern Italy...

At the time, many tower installers in Britain had to go on worker's comp...

Flu "epidemics" have certainly coincided with new wireless tech...

It's a bit problematic that the injections have become distractions; there have been just too many alternatives in the last three years:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations

In fact, I nearly died in August, 2021, after a freshly-injected talked into my face for 25-30 seconds:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/being-synthetic-when-i-nearly-died

The rabbi hole goes a lot deeper. I have collected 13 major sources of the way people are harmed/killed, and they converge:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Courageous Lion
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture