More of More Good Reasons to Be Vaccinated...and Wear Masks...and Stand Just out of Reach of Those X-men Bugs
Main reason...to make the Voodoo medicine companies PROFIT!
^^^^^^^THERE IS SOMETHING WORSE THAN BEING DEAD? ^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^If you wear those “They Live” glasses this is what you see! ^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
For that matter, convid was a psyop to begin with. Its symptoms must have been caused by new 5G installations in Wuhan as well as in Northern Italy...
At the time, many tower installers in Britain had to go on worker's comp...
Flu "epidemics" have certainly coincided with new wireless tech...
It's a bit problematic that the injections have become distractions; there have been just too many alternatives in the last three years:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/no-need-for-any-more-vaccinations
In fact, I nearly died in August, 2021, after a freshly-injected talked into my face for 25-30 seconds:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/being-synthetic-when-i-nearly-died
The rabbi hole goes a lot deeper. I have collected 13 major sources of the way people are harmed/killed, and they converge:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/an-unlikely-synthesis-a-comprehensive