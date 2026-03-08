Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
2d

Well, not to worry, it won't get to the point of a draft.

Iran fought Iraq for years and came out learning where it was weak and incorrect and, unlike America, learned from this and has corrected these problems. Iran has had decades to prepare for the inevitable. At least from 9/11 it was known that Iran was one of our targets. We've already been surprised at their aggressiveness and more surprises are coming. ( for example, they have a missile that can travel at MACH 14 in a non-predictable course. In other words, it is defenseless. Just the shock wave of it hitting the ground will kill people for quite some distance away, for starters. )

Peace through War. Total rubbish. An idiotic concept. War begets War. ( Proof: Look at the history of this planet....this planet run on immorality using the tools of fear - war, hate, deception, corruption, anything that separates and doesn't unite.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
2d

The "Epstein Class" has been operating under the public fool system, the DCFS/CPS/POLICE and their "Administrative Courts" where slavery and involuntary servitude is not only promulgated, but promoted for decades, if not centuries now. What better way to hollow out a family than to make an undeclared war on them and call it and investigation? What better way to deflect suspicion from the stench of America's true rot then to blame those who are the "undesirables" who would rather not be forced into being hostages to hostile opinions? The poor can smell the snob a mile off, but Jesus commanded "Thou shalt do no murder (Mathew 19) which the rich rejoice to do to the poor all the day long.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Courageous Lion
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Reynolds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture