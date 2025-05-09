From the Crime Prevention Research Center

Dedicated to conducting academic quality research on the relationship between laws regulating the ownership or use of guns, crime, and public safety

There are a number of pieces of information on this issue that we provided Greg Gutfeld.

1) Last year, the Biden administration admitted that 9% of the so-called “non-detained” illegals who were released into the US had criminal backgrounds (662,566 out of 7.4 million released). The problem is that these were overwhelmingly those who had voluntarily turned themselves in at the border, presumably the ones that we should be least concerned about. That doesn’t count the 2 million “gotaways” who entered the US during the Biden administration or the unknown millions who we never saw coming across the borders. All this depends on us even believing that the Biden administration didn’t undercount these criminal backgrounds. More of a discussion and links to sources is available here.

2) The bigger problem is that up until now states and the federal government have been reticent to collect data on crime by illegals in any systematic way. Last December a similar estimate for NYC indicated that it was about 7% of the illegals living there.

3) An earlier study by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office found that 21.8% of Felonies Sentenced in Maricopa County Superior Court were Committed by Illegal Aliens, More than Twice Their Share of the Population. Mexican Nationals alone made up 13% of Inmates in State Prison System.

4) One big problem is that the government databases are a mess in identifying illegal aliens. You can see this in terms of errors in the NICS background checks that are supposed to stop people with criminal records and also non-US citizens from buying guns.

5) Earlier work the CPRC did for the Arizona County Prosecutor’s Association found that illegals made up a disproportionate share of the Arizona prison population and that non illegal immigrants were actually more law-abiding than the general population. The problem that this creates is that the work in this area lumps together all immigrants rather than separating out legal and illegal immigrants. Undocumented immigrants are at least 142% more likely to be convicted of a crime than other Arizonans. They also tend to commit more serious crimes and serve 10.5% longer sentences, more likely to be classified as dangerous, and 45% more likely to be gang members than U.S. citizens.

6) In case you are interested, here is a bit of a debate we had with the Washington Post fact checker when the White House made a claim about illegals committing crime in sanctuary cities. So you can see what the other side points to from all the left wing academics who have done extremely poor quality research on this issue and what they have had to do get the results they do.

I’m posting this because, well, more truth on the subject needs to be revealed. Seems like lies start the minute you exit the womb…C.L.