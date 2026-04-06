Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Joe Hemstock's avatar
Joe Hemstock
4d

Obviously, he was mocking, as was Elijah… but it shows something deeper, even his language betrays him, Trump is not a Christian. He’s never been born again. He’s just playing a role somewhat poorly if I might add. Anyone that could write those words does not understand the gospel. Mr. Trump is going to hell. He will be with all the Muslims and the Jews. I got off the Trump train when he started up with Israel first. When he violated his promise to us as maga. Donald Trump is Benjamin Netanyahu‘s lapdog and nothing more. Prepared to get your arse kicked in the midterms, he’s going down.

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mois78's avatar
mois78
4d

wow, a 23 years old girl with such a brain? Everytime I make a generic remark about "the retarded Americans" or the the fat ass Americans, I feel so much relief and thankful to God for youngsters like this 23 years old, and her veteran father.

I voted for that sob 3 effing times. Each time they gives us 2 evil alternatives, one openly evil, and one lying evil. We hold our noses and vote for the POS lier.

Do I have hope that the few smart 23 years old going to save America. I pray.

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