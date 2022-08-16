Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Maureen ODH's avatar
Maureen ODH
Nov 27, 2022

Compelling exposé... Courageous Lion... Once, very young and naive, when the October 1973 oil “crisis” embargo “shock” caused mile long lines at gas pumps, my unrealistic remedy argued at holiday gatherings was...”if everyone stayed home for just one day, rather than react to an obvious political strategy stunt, the universal message to the establishments would be... “NO... we won’t be controlled like this!” Just one day!? Of course ridicule, even name calling was the result, still is. Though much much older.... and still head shaking perplexed, more than not... outraged, that a hive mindset mob acquiesced... without question, stayed home, wore masks, stood in lines to be tested and get “their” jab. Most were completely unaware imo we were under a well organized coordinated occupation, with an agenda leading to unconscionable permanent global control. Karen’s screamed ... “put on your mask!”... getting ushered out of a public space was commonplace, peers that accompanied the physical assaults quick to chime in... “ just put it on so we can go in, continue, shop,” whatever... To submit, was acceptance to vivid insanity.

Being a “why” person isn’t easy or comfortable, nor mere obstinate disobedience. Medical scholastics didn’t explain to me a deep common sense objective and sense of unshakeable “knowing” there was no new novel virus, if so, without natural immunities, untold thousands would have fallen I’ll and died before an organized counter measure could be implemented. My line in the sand was never in modern medical practice had an entire population ~ever~ been locked down over a flu or yet to be determined pathogen. The final definition, infectiousness, and treatment arguments still continue unabated, media bias and censorship far more dangerous and fatal than the masterminded alleged pathogen. The percentage of cautious questioners minimal, compared to the overall completely controlled acquiesced population. What hope or faith can there be? By what miracle might dispel a globally controlled hive mindset, to ever achieve an autonomous conscience motivated population to wake up, “just say no” to the psychopaths psyop?

Hermynee's avatar
Hermynee
Dec 5, 2022

The corporate world is a microcosm of this. Get into a lower level management position hoping to change things, make a difference, because management just doesn't UNDERSTAND that they are making bad decisions (healthcare) due to the fact they don't know what you do? You are not allowed to manage. HR does it, and you live with their decisions, and have no authority, but all responsibility. It's all power tripping bureaucrats protecting their turf, and they only want stupid people under them who do not threaten them, and who they can scapegoat. And they HATE professional medical people. I RAN. Healthcare is now deathcare, psychopaths rule. And they DO know that they are screwing over the "little people", the fungible "labor units".

