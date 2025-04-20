Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
Apr 20

EXACTLY! The 2nd was put into place for the soul purpose to give the power to the people to remove a belligerent gooberment taken over by hostiles with intent to bring down the nation from within.

We were once told that the right to bear arms meant that we had the "right" to display our family crest. They will use any & all propaganda against non thinkers.

Tar, Feathers, Torches & Pitchforks for those who prefer not to Lock n Load.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
8d

Subscribed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture