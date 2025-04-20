RIGHT to Keep and Bear Arms Meme Drop
For those who have some common sense that anti 2nd amendment people just don't have or use.
I thank Mark Passio for the above 10 memes that I created from his Youtube Presentation. I do believe he is wrong about his understanding of State due to the way it is used and from other quotes made by the Founding Fathers. Here is a link to the Youtube video if you would like to view it.
EXACTLY! The 2nd was put into place for the soul purpose to give the power to the people to remove a belligerent gooberment taken over by hostiles with intent to bring down the nation from within.
We were once told that the right to bear arms meant that we had the "right" to display our family crest. They will use any & all propaganda against non thinkers.
Tar, Feathers, Torches & Pitchforks for those who prefer not to Lock n Load.
Subscribed.