Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Cheramie III
4h

I love walking around with my gun cuz I can, I exercise my right to open carry ‼️‼️‼️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✝️✝️✝️

Tom Karnes
1d

Herd you been down at the shooting range on Tuesday; shoots straight every other day of the week too

