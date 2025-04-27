Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
7dEdited

WHO/EU/NWO is NOT Compliant with The Ten Commandments , The Magna Charter 1215 , The Doctrine Bill of Rights 1688/89 and 1776 . The Hippocratic Oath , The Nuremberg Code 1947 and The Geneva Protocol 1925 ?

WHO/EU/NWO is acting outside the jurisdiction of International Laws and Law Fundamental ?

Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Enslavement.

#AIFLtd, Non-Political Forensic Investigation into Voting Integrity at U.K. General Election held on 7 May 2015 and Since, the Electoral Commission Corrupted Its Own Voting Count Model which has 3 Primary Vote Categories Missing , which Allows Ghost Votes to be Added on an Industrial Scale , which is NOT Compliant with the Electoral Commission Own Voting " Count Model for Counting Officers ," which the Electoral Commission produced in 2010 to Regulate Elections and used up until November / December 2014 , the Electoral Commission by Corrupting Its Own Voting Count Model has caused a Constitutional Crisis , turning the House of Commons into an Unelected House, which has been happening across many countries in the West.

What is treason ?

How to Check Disclosure of Vote Rigging on an Industrial Scale

https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/proof-of-special-delivery-letter-from-applied-i-f-ltd-uk-to-fec-in-usa/

Referendums are NOT Legally Binding ?

Go in Peace , as Light Awakens the Truth

Praying for Peace , Health and Production, instead of war , death and destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mooon's avatar
Mooon
6d

It is odd that not one of my guns have ever sneaked out during me sleeping and shot anyone. Just as my axe did not sneak out and chop anyone. Just as my firewood did not sneak away and bludgeon anyone. Just as my matches have never sneaked out and burned anyone. Heck, my SUV has not even went for a ride at night and ran over anyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Courageous Lion and others
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture