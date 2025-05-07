Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III's avatar
Cheramie III
2d

Love it ‼️🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
1d

Unfair competition , using a Fiat Currency without a debt ceiling , strips away Fundamental Freedoms through greed.

Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Enslavement.

Thou Shalt not Steal is One of God's Ten Commandments and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.

Thou Shalt not Kill is One of God's Ten Commandments and Genocide is a Criminal Offence.

Thou Shalt not Bear False Witness is One of God's Ten Commandments and Fraud is a Criminal Offence.

WHO/EU/NWO is not Compliant with the Magna Charta 1215 , The Doctrine Bill of Rights 1688/89 and 1776 , The Nuremberg Code 1947 , The Hippocratic Oath , The Geneva Protocol 1925 ?

One has to question, if A Plandemic treaty , which is coupled to a Depopulation Agenda , Climate Change Net Zero Agenda , Open Borders is this treason against the people of a country , therefore if anyone within the country is complying with these Agendas , would it be classed as Treason ?

How to Check Your Vote

https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/special-delivery-letter-to-inspector-general-federal-election-commission-from-uk/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Courageous Lion and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture