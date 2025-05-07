Second Amendment Fanatic Meme Drop #4
Because without those first 13 words in force and effect...we LOOSE!
Be sure to read the Instruction Manual from Sturm Ruger and Company before using this firearm!
What it takes to stand against TYRANTS…BALLS.
DON’T LEAVE HOME WITHOUT ONE!
An Armed Society is a Polite Society. ~Robert Heinlein - Beyond This Horizon
Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Love it ‼️🇺🇸
Unfair competition , using a Fiat Currency without a debt ceiling , strips away Fundamental Freedoms through greed.
Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Enslavement.
Thou Shalt not Steal is One of God's Ten Commandments and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.
Thou Shalt not Kill is One of God's Ten Commandments and Genocide is a Criminal Offence.
Thou Shalt not Bear False Witness is One of God's Ten Commandments and Fraud is a Criminal Offence.
WHO/EU/NWO is not Compliant with the Magna Charta 1215 , The Doctrine Bill of Rights 1688/89 and 1776 , The Nuremberg Code 1947 , The Hippocratic Oath , The Geneva Protocol 1925 ?
One has to question, if A Plandemic treaty , which is coupled to a Depopulation Agenda , Climate Change Net Zero Agenda , Open Borders is this treason against the people of a country , therefore if anyone within the country is complying with these Agendas , would it be classed as Treason ?
How to Check Your Vote
https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/special-delivery-letter-to-inspector-general-federal-election-commission-from-uk/