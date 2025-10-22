Second Amendment Fanatic Meme Drop #8
OH NO MR. BILL! Not another meme drop to cause people to critically think! We can't allow that!
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^Where was that ground hog? ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^ One thing we can be sure of…”OUR” government would never be involved in something like this! NAAAAAAA. ^^^^
Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^Crowd control! ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ATF Officer on the job.^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
I approve of these memes. Steal all you want! I did! Well at least the ones I didn’t make.
Beautiful! I especially enjoyed the van with all the bullet holes.
