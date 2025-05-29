Second Amendment Fanatic Meme Drop #6
Because SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED means SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. Like duh?
I think that the majority of politicians that don’t understand the simplicity of the 2nd amendment need to go back to 3rd grade and learn the meanings of SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED while sitting in the corner with a dunce cap on…
Now for the 2A meme post…
Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Talk about brain dead idiots! ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Proud child and woman killer. That were defending their country from INVADERS!
OMG! The anatomy of an “assault” rifle. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
A child soldier telling like it is…^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
The real issue? We treat the right to defend ourselves like a privilege from the government, when actually, protecting your family and home is part of God’s design. Scripture calls us to be protectors and stewards, entrusted to guard what Yahweh has given us.
Remember how God commanded His people to be strong and courageous, to defend what is His? This isn’t about optional rights, but about faithful responsibility.
When we rely only on man’s laws, rights get chipped away. But when we stand on God’s Law, our duty to protect becomes clear and unshakable.
Until America turns back to Yahweh’s standards, expect the Second Amendment to keep facing attacks.
❤️