Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

CrimsonSnow2939
The real issue? We treat the right to defend ourselves like a privilege from the government, when actually, protecting your family and home is part of God’s design. Scripture calls us to be protectors and stewards, entrusted to guard what Yahweh has given us.

Remember how God commanded His people to be strong and courageous, to defend what is His? This isn’t about optional rights, but about faithful responsibility.

When we rely only on man’s laws, rights get chipped away. But when we stand on God’s Law, our duty to protect becomes clear and unshakable.

Until America turns back to Yahweh’s standards, expect the Second Amendment to keep facing attacks.

Claudia Mancini
