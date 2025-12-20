Three books to consider to better understand why real MEN don’t want to be seen in a church these days.

First I would like to mention The Church Impotent: The Feminization of Christianity by Leon Podles

In all the discussion of women’s roles in the Church, we’ve ignored a pressing question: Why don’t men go to church anymore? Why are the most common traits of the modern Church doves and quilts and little old ladies? Dr. Leon Podles documents the current feminized state of the Western Church, the masculine traits that once characterized Christianity, and how they can be restored.

While the masculine exodus from churches is dangerous for the Church, it is also dangerous for society as a whole. Masculinity will out. Detached from Christianity, it will reappear as its own substitute religion—with horrific consequences.

And when divorced from masculinity, the Church emasculated fades into universalism and quietism, the effects of which run rampant through the Western Church of today. In The Church Impotent, Dr. Leon Podles examines, with meticulous scholarship, three aspects of Christianity through which its virility might be restored.

Next on the list we have “Why Men Hate Going to Church” by David Murrow

“Church is boring.” “It’s irrelevant.” “It’s full of hypocrites.” You’ve heard the excuses—now learn the real reasons men and boys are fleeing churches of every kind, all over the world, and what we can do about it.

Women comprise more than 60% of the adults in a typical worship service in America. Some overseas congregations report ten women for every man in attendance. Men are less likely to lead, volunteer, and give in the church. They pray less, share their faith less, and read the Bible less.

In Why Men Hate Going to Church, David Murrow identifies the barriers keeping many men from going to church, explains why it’s so hard to motivate the men who do attend, and also takes you inside several fast-growing congregations that are winning the hearts of men and boys. In this completely revised, reorganized, and rewritten edition of the classic book, with more than 70 percent new content, explore topics like:

The increase and decrease in male church attendance during the past 500 years

Why Christian churches are more feminine even though men are often still the leaders

The difference between the type of God men and women like to worship

The lack of volunteering and ministry opportunities for men

The benefits men get from attending church regularly

Men need the church but, more importantly, the church needs men. The presence of enthusiastic men is one of the surest predictors of church health, growth, giving, and expansion. Why Men Hate Going to Church does not call men back to church—it calls the church back to men.

And lastly we have Muscular Christianity: Manhood and Sports in Protestant America, 1880-1920 by Clifford Putney

Dissatisfied with a Victorian culture focused on domesticity and threatened by physical decline in sedentary office jobs, American men in the late nineteenth century sought masculine company in fraternal lodges and engaged in exercise to invigorate their bodies. One form of this new manly culture, developed out of the Protestant churches, was known as muscular Christianity. In this fascinating study, Clifford Putney details how Protestant leaders promoted competitive sports and physical education to create an ideal of Christian manliness.

Of the three I’d pick “Why Men Hate To Go To Church” first to read as I believe David did an excellent job of explaining in detail some of the issues that we men face when subjecting ourselves to the modern day “Church”.

His book has a chapter titled “The two Jesuses”. It describes in excellent detail what we have going on in the modern church today.

This is from a study guide of David’s about that chapter:

Chapter 6 – The Two Jesuses

Think about your church. Which Christ is presented more often, the lion or the lamb?

When you think of the essential nature of Christ, do you picture a mild man or a wild man? Is Christ at his core a God of comfort or a God of confrontation? Do people fear God any more? Other than “The Three Blessed Exceptions” (page 49) is there any time Christians are allowed to be bold, aggressive or even violent in practicing their faith? Are competition and Christ compatible? Do you believe who Jesus is trumps what he taught or what he did? How do you handle Bible passages that seem to contradict your understanding of who Jesus is? (for example, read what “The Prince of Peace” says in Matthew 10:34) Do you know someone who feels wounded by the church? Did they leave the church over their feelings? Share their story with the group (if you can do so without gossip). How can we re-introduce the Lion of Judah to our churches without causing disruption? Is it even possible? Is it a good idea? Will it bring men back?

Action item: Grab three items: a pink highlighter, a blue highlighter and a paperback New Testament. Highlight in pink all the passages in the gospels where Jesus is soft, gentle and merciful. Highlight in blue all the passages where Jesus is bold, harsh and commanding. Share your findings with the group the next time you meet.

So what do you think? Let me know in the comments below…C.L.