YUUP ! —— and we have been under one form of Martial Law or another as the continuous “wars” go on. War on poverty, war on drugs, war on truth….

It took 50 years, but the truth is finally out. The Warren Commission lied. The government covered it up. JFK’s assassination was not the act of a lone gunman — it was a full-blown military intelligence coup. SCREW YOU, LBJ. I always smelled a Rat, and you were the Big one. JFK had signed The Tonkin Act, effecting pulling all troops out of Southeast Asia-(Vietnam). Lady Byrd Johnson owned control and interest in Kellog/ Brown & Root, later merge KBR, INC, Halliburton, Inc. who made most of the munitions the United States Military used to fight the Vietnam War. Just one small piece of the puzzle. Part - The Military Industrial Complex. The day after JFK was assassinated, President Lyndon Baines Johnson rescinded the Tonkin Act, giving President Lyndon Baines Johnson authority to increase involvement in the war between North and South Vietnam.

Declassified documents released January 30, 2025, expose what many of us have long suspected: JFK was murdered by the very system he tried to dismantle. He challenged the Federal Reserve, the CIA, and the shadow elite. He signed Executive Order 11110 to return to sound money. Within months, he was dead. And what followed was decades of lies, cover-ups, and silencing of truth.

The files reveal CIA death squads (Operation Execute), a “JFK hit memo” from the Federal Reserve, and names like E. Howard Hunt, David Atlee Phillips, and even George H.W. Bush linked to that dark day in Dallas. Even more chilling — JFK knew they were coming for him. A newly surfaced audio tape confirms it. “They’ll come for me soon… But if I fall, let history know I tried to warn them.”

Remind you of anyone???

The parallels to President Donald J. Trump are right in front of us. Two men, decades apart, both targeted by the same Deep State machine. Both tried to return power to the people. Both exposed the lies of the industrial and financial slavery system. And both paid — or are paying — the price for defying the system.

JFK’s death was the day America lost its innocence. But January 30, 2025, was the day the veil was finally lifted.

History isn’t just repeating — it’s screaming at us. The question is: are we listening now???

I POSTED THIS TO REMIND PEOPLE OF MY AGE WHO REMEMBER ALL OF THIS AND JUST LIKE IT WAS SAID AT THE BEGINNING OF MY ARTICLE AND LADYBIRD JOHNSON. SHE WAS A BAD PERSON. Also what concerned me at the time was switching the casket on the plane. ~ Rhuel Luttrell

This was a comment made by my Kenpo instructor on Fakebook. I felt it needed to be shared because it is the absolute truth people. WE NEED TO WAKE UP AND TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK FROM THE SLIME THEY CALL THE DEEP STATE. C.L.

Just added: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis presents indisputable forensic evidence that two shots fired from the front and one shot fired from the rear killed the president in a Dealey Plaza crossfire—exposing a sixty-year coverup by the CIA, the FBI, the Pentagon, and the Secret Service.



In this decisive analysis of the JFK assassination, medical expert Dr. David W. Mantik and New York Times bestselling author Jerome R. Corsi deﬁnitively validate the observations of the physicians at Parkland Hospital, who recognized immediately that the wound in JFK’s throat and the massive, avulsed blow-out in the back of his head both involved frontal shots.



What distinguishes this book from the myriad of books written on the JFK assassination is that Dr. Mantik’s optical density measurements of the JFK skull X-rays in the National Archives leave no doubt the X-rays were altered to disguise evidence of the two frontal shots. With over four decades of experience reading X-rays, Dr. Mantik has examined the JFK assassination materials more than anyone else.



Mantik and Corsi present overwhelming testimonial and documentary evidence that proves the Bethesda surgeons performed pre-autopsy surgery on JFK’s head to remove evidence of the forehead bullet, as well as to gain access to his brain and thus “sanitize the crime scene” by removing bullet fragments and bullet tracks in the brain tissue. “The world is starving for objective science. This book contains objective forensic science for which the world will never be ready. If the X-rays were doctored, the CIA, the FBI, and the US Secret Service have some questions to answer. The public deserves the ﬁnal analysis of these issues.”

—James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, The Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge