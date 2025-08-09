Written by the Pastor and his wife of Marble Flats Fellowship in Marble Flats Washington, Barry & Ann Byrd back in the early 1990's. Based on the truth of the American Revolution against the King of England.

~Mark Reynolds Jus Meum Tuebor - Sapiens Omnia Vincit

They Preached Liberty

There's a spirit in our land raising up the kind of man With a burning in his heart to be free. Like the preacher men of old he can't be bought he can't be sold What did they preach? They preached liberty To a people who loved their liberty

Liberty to exercise all their God given rights granted them at the time of their birth The right to speak, bear arms and pray worship God on land and say from that law we will keep our people free through the jury we'll guard our liberty

They called the king into accounting for his disregard of law Told their people not to yield before his threats For God established rulers to protect the rights of man and ordained government to fit into His plan to maintain his peoples liberty

Liberty to exercise all their God given rights granted them at the time of their birth The right to speak, bear arms and pray worship God on land and say from that law we will keep our people free through the jury we'll guard our liberty

We need such preacher men today to show our people the way to redeem their lost liberty The fires of hell cannot prevail against one man who will take a stand from the pulpit expose tyranny and teach his people liberty

Liberty to exercise all their God given rights granted them at the time of their birth The right to speak, bear arms and pray worship God on land and say from that law we will keep our people free through the jury we'll guard our liberty

Liberty to exercise all their God given rights granted them at the time of their birth The right to speak, bear arms and pray worship God on land and say this jury says not guilty we choose to acquit the state was wrong to charge him this law is not fit for a people for a people who love their liberty for a people who will die for liberty.

AMEN!!