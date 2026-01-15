Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2d

I trust the judgment of President Trump more than anyone in the House, Senate or Supreme Court. He is a flawed human being, as are the rest of us; however, I believe he genuinely cares more about this country than any other politician and is trying to protect and save it.

How bad is it when a law has to be passed to stop our politicians from insider trading?

Barack Obama swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and then proceeded on an eight-year track (followed by the four years of Biden's term) to destroy our country.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Courageous Lion and others
John's avatar
John
2d

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free." ~Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

If 'Ol Johnny were alive today, he'd probably write, "None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe the constitution would guarantee their freedoms."

The anti-constitutionalists (anti-federalists) were correct.

Reply
Share
6 replies by Courageous Lion and others
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Reynolds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture