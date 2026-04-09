Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
1d

For fifteen years I was the spiritual leader of a small Texas non-denominational church. Much of that time I served without pay. When the last of the old trustees passed on the new trustees who were selected by the members wanted to get straight with the IRS and become a 501 (3)c chartered religious organization to make sure they would not lose their church bank account. I let them know that I was determined that would never happen on my watch as pastor. Two of them came to my house a few days later and released me as pastor of the church. I was ready to go since there seemed to be no objection from the members. I was a bit relieved in a way as there were some teachings that are common doctrine which I don't believe and you won't hear from my sermons. As Samuel said when the people wanted a king, it was not he that was rejected, it was the Holy Spirit of truth. The Divine Presence within that I revere allows free will, it is how we learn wisdom, though it can be a slow process. You can read my last sermon here. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064838764573

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
1d

And that’s why I ask why the church canceled Origen of Alexandria: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/why-was-origen-of-alexandria-canceled?r=76q58&utm_medium=ios

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