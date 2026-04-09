I have read the Protestant bible multiple times. Old and New Testament. More so the New Testament. I have read the New Testament through seven times. Multiple chapter, epistle, gospel, and word studies.

The problem I have with Christianity is where in the Gospel record did Jesus Christ say, “Come follow me! I will make a new religion of approximately 45,000 denominations. I will teach those denominations ‘doctrines’, dogmas, rituals, and structured services.”

“I will teach the church servants to the people: ministers, pastors, and priests, to have pulpits and stages so from an exalted position they can look down on those they are the servants to as they preach/teach the people. The apostles, evangelists, pastors, prophets, and teachers are to claim those church service occupations as titles and to hold themselves in high esteem, especially when they look in the mirror. All apostles, evangelists, ministers pastors, priests, prophets, and teachers are to kneel before a civil/state authority and ask permission to fulfill their church service occupations, by getting a license by the civil/state authority. I will not expect those who get the license to research the fact that a license is ‘permission granted to do what otherwise would be forbidden’ from the civil/state authority. I will NOT expect the church service occupations who seek and acquire said license to realize they are now serving two masters. Remember when I said, ‘No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other.’ I doubt the church service occupations even read it.”

“Beautiful edifices, majestic cathedrals and churches are to be built with funds and monies that should go to the support of the peoples needs. After the majestic cathedrals and churches are built, a ‘building fund’ must/shall be established, with the expectation that the people contribute to it, thus taking more funds/monies from the peoples needs.”

“After the beautiful edifices of majestic cathedrals and churches are built, the church servants: the ministers, pastors and priests create a name of said edifices and incorporate the name in the State of civil authority, seeking federal IRS 501c3 tax exempt status, so they can have money changers before the entrance to the sanctuary selling goods. I will NOT expect that the church servants whom have now acquired the State incorporation, will understand that a corporation is ‘An artificial person created by the State’ and that they once again are serving two masters.”

“The church servants: ministers, pastors, and priests are to establish a tithe from the people, since I spoke of that so many times, which is recorded in the writings of the Gospel biographers. I will NOT expect the church servants to trust that I will supply there needs and the needs of their families.

“Finally, I will require that when the church servants receive the coveted 501c3 tax exempt status certificate from the federal Internal Revenue Service, that they seek Me to bless the 501c3 certificate, that they frame it and put it in a prominent place on the wall of the chamber they inhabit. I will also require that the church servants specifically request that the Internal Revenue Service give them the list of what they can and cannot preach and cannot do within the community, since they now have acquired their 501c3 status. All that said, I welcome you to the religion of Christianity, that I, Jesus Christ, have established as My words recorded in the Gospels have confirmed.”

Sincerely,

Jesus Christ

Kevin Reynolds - The other