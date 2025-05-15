I started watching John H. Bryan's videos a while back. These are the kinds of incidents that take place since the government officially switched from COMMON LAW, a law where there is a victim, to STAUTORY law, that makes everything a nail that the cops have to use their hammer on. This is becoming so common that it get’s to be disgusting. Why would you want the JOB? Especially when you KNOW what you are doing is a violation of the simple understanding of “love your neighbor as yourself” or “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” The above picture was taken at a local precinct while gathering to stomp on our rights. C.L.

Off Duty Cop Mistakes Cigarette for Drugs | Cops Tear Apart His Truck, Find Nothing

Arrested For Reading a Book During a Thunderstorm

Imagine that you're a free American citizen (that’s getting harder and harder to do C.L.) you're traveling in your car all of a sudden there's a terrible thunderstorm it's early in the morning you're on a busy road so you pull into a gas station to wait out the storm you turn your car off you sit in the back seat and you read a book as it storms for like an hour and a half but unbeknownst to you the cashier inside that gas station is apparently afraid of the fact that you've been parked there for 1 and 1/2 hours so she calls the cops you answer their questions but they want to obtain your ID because they think that you might have warrants and they want to search their databases for your information but you know that you've done nothing wrong freedom is scary just because some lady in Murphy's gas station is afraid that does not limit our rights.

Cops Arrest Paraplegic in Wheelchair for "Kicking Down" Woman's Door and Fleeing "On Foot"

In June of 2024, a woman called police and claimed Charles Read kicked down her door and assaulted her, then fled on foot. Officer Mark Bellotte obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Read. The only problem was... Mr. Read has been in a wheelchair for 25 years.

Motorcyclist Gets Choked to Death at Traffic Stop, Cops Pretend He OD'd | Busted by Bodycam

Deputies in Ashe County, North Carolina stopped motorcyclist Stuart Mast over an alleged traffic violation in September of 2024. Within seconds of being pulled over, his life would be over. The local sheriff put out a statement to the public and the media that, as it turns out, is completely contradicted by the bodycam footage, which was just released. (The “Thin Blue” line at it’s best. C.L.)Details (autopsy report/statement/etc): https://thecivilrightslawyer.com/2025/05/06/motorcyclist-gets-choked-to-deth-at-traffic-stop-cops-pretend-he-odd-busted-by-bodycam/ RAW unedited, uncensored footage from this incident (graphic): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOrIerN19Ip0kyeSLaHoF9fE5OAWlLsVo&si=8mpBimVdK6hrncIS Ashe County NC Sheriff: https://ashesheriff.com

This is one of the major reasons we need to get back to COMMON LAW and have trained state militia members as our PEACE KEEPERS. Law “enforcement” has gone off the rails everywhere in the country. I had two show up to “protect” the power company so that they could attach a “smart meter” to my home over my objection.

He Runs Away and Survives (but then encounters a police officer)

16 year old Konoa Wilson ran for his life after being suddenly shot at by another teenager at the Sante Fe Train Depot in San Diego, California. Police officers were nearby – on the other side of the building – when the shots rang out. The teenager narrowly survived being shot by the other teenager, but as he fled through a corridor, he had no idea that in moments, he would encounter a police officer who would end his life. (Obviously a well trained officer was behind this MURDER! C.L.)

Cop Beats 65 Year-Old Man as Wife Films (the cop's THIRD recent viral video)

In Columbia, Mississippi, Officer Rodney Yates was caught on video brutally punching a 65-year-old man during a traffic stop over an expired inspection sticker. As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time he starred in a viral video. Nor was it the second. This is his third recent viral video. I have the footage. The community is outraged and they started a petition demanding that the officer be fired.

I swear that the job ATTRACTS psychopaths…that’s enough on here. This is a link to Youtube channel. Subscribe and if you can stomach it, watch a video here and there. He just keeps piling them up. One insane action by some “law enforcement” goomba after another. C.L.