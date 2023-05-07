Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Walbert's avatar
Joel Walbert
May 7, 2023

If there was a 'germ' it was never sufficiently proven to cause illness or even exist. But in addition to the toxic onslaught from intentionally poisoned air, water, food and all the chemical baths most people take daily with their toxic 'care' products, I have suspected from day one of this scamdemic that there may have been strategically deployed toxins (chemical or radiological perhaps?) in choice locations (how did the 'virus' emerge in China then jump across Asia and then show up initially in Iran and Italy, but nowhere else?) to cause a panic. And, well we know the rest. If there was a leaked bio-weapon (which I highly doubt) it was low grade and only meant to introduce the injectable bio-weapon.

https://thetruthaddict.substack.com/p/the-current-thing-lab-leak-confirmed

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 replies by Courageous Lion and others
PaPa's avatar
PaPa
May 7, 2023

Thank you. I subscribed to a CIA Thinker model. C~Critical thinking: ask questions and be skeptical. Check your premises. I~Intelligent thinking: understands nuances and subtleties. A~Aware thinking: attuned to the gaslighting, gatekeepers, narrative, and algorithms. One is free to the level they see truthfulness and reality (what works and endures). Keep up the fight!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture