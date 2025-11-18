One thing I’ve been finding out is that games were played back in the day with the 14th amendment as well as the 16th amendment. And the Federal Reserve act which was passed under the radar to our detriment. Well here is some information that shows that the 14th Amendment is suspect. In a MAJOR way. Too bad citizen. This from my friend David Callihan. C.L.

On January 7, 1963, on his weekly Dallas broadcast, Dan Smoot — former FBI agent, assistant on J. Edgar Hoover’s headquarters staff, and Harvard-trained scholar — explained a legal truth that had already been hidden from Americans for nearly a century.

We are still embarrassingly ignorant of this vitally important and desperately relevant factual information to this very day.

• Most Americans have no idea the Fourteenth Amendment was never legally adopted.

• Yet it became the foundation of nearly every federal power-grab since 1868.

• And almost every modern loss of freedom traces back to this one unlawful act.

Smoot laid out the core of the problem in just 11½ minutes — clearly, calmly, factually.

What he revealed is not “opinion.”

It is documented history most Americans were never allowed to learn — and it explains why our system feels so unbalanced today. It’s a part of the Controligarchs’ “perpetrated ignorance.” We don’t know what we don’t know and what we think we know isn’t so.

Beneath our political chaos lies a legal trap: an amendment forced into the Constitution through coercion, that has intentionally created a centralized national authority the Founders warned would destroy the Republic.

If Americans truly understood this one truth, we could correct it far faster than anyone imagines.

Take 11½ minutes to watch the following broadcast below. Then share it with everyone you know. This may be the first time you’ve heard this. It doesn’t have to be, and fortunately now, won’t be the last — if we do our part.

For the sake of our children, grandchildren, and the future we hope to save — please watch, learn, and share far and wide!

