Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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SheThinksLiberty's avatar
SheThinksLiberty
1d

I learned at my parents' knees some of these truths. I read "Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee" and actually blubbered my way through the last chapter; I was 15.

My father told me about the absurdity of the JFK assassination and much more. "Closing the 'gold' window" anyone?

My mother declared at the Viet Nam lottery to which both older brothers were subject: "I don't care what your number is. You're not going."

And damn -- she meant it.

Dresden, Tokyo, Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Viet Nam, Tuskegee, Philadelphia (1985), Ruby Ridge, Waco, the first "Gulf War," and more. Then Sep 11th...An utterly and absolutely absurd official story. Even if it were true, what did the people of Afghanistan have to do with it? Or Iraq? Millions need destroying?????? Millions who had absolutely nothing to do with it?

And I am told the sacrifice of my 4th and 5th Amendment protections is requisite and worth it? 𝑼.𝑺.𝑨. 𝑷.𝑨.𝑻.𝑹.𝑰.𝑶.𝑻. 𝑨𝒄𝒕? Surveillance? For "safety's sake?"

Worked for years on Sep 11th truth. Subjected to insult, obnoxious diversions, obstinacy, and more. Finally, quietly moved away from those efforts. Dejectedly convinced that "the people" were unteachable, that they believed the liars, the war mongers and preferred them over their own fellow ordinary American who tried with others to point out the obvious.

So. The "COVID" terrorist attack? Yep...obvious outta the gate and I knew exactly how it would go. This time, I said "Screw dat. Don't give a sh*t cuz I know exactly how "Americans" will behave and I have zero interest in banging my head against that same brick wall." And so I didn't.

And now the Iran debacle...another chapter in the centuries' long story of this country's five minutes of freedom and decency followed by hundreds of years of conquest, murder, land theft, and destruction -- here and around the world.

💔

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Hat Bailey's avatar
Hat Bailey
1d

The sickening abhorrent diabolical truth and it hurts to look at it, but the honest and courageous will despite the pain and cognitive dissonance. God have mercy on us.

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