Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Deborah Schlichting's avatar
Deborah Schlichting
Jan 7, 2024

We must do better. I’m not going to apologize for what our ancestors did because I had no part in it. Can you imagine a world where we aren’t trying to make other countries be like us? We are arrogant to think we should.

I want to live in peace with America minding our own affairs. We have too many problems that need to be addressed and we need the resources here. Our homeless population and our veterans need help.

Peace through strength is appealing to me as I believe most patriotic Americans citizens think the same way.

We have a mess. People in power who not only hate our constitution but those who have trusted them to do the next right thing.

You’re right. I have no problem with anything you’ve pointed out.

I pray for Lord to keep us safe. I pray for those who hate me because Jesus told us we must. Somehow it makes it better. Just a little bit.

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Antila H. Belist's avatar
Antila H. Belist
Jan 21, 2024

If a writer was trying to come up with a character who makes America look weak, Heir Bidenler is difficult to top. Thanks for the interesting article, CL!

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