Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
3h

Straight talk no bullshit!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
3h

Sometimes, pointing out the obvious to some eyes is not so obvious to others. Judge :David-Wynn:Miller pointed out that under "The Law of the Flag" that in the house with the flag displayed with the Union up and the Stripes pointed down suspends all trust, treaties, constitutions and contracts, and it is framed on either side by the symbols for fascism (a bundle of reeds wrapped in a sinew as "The Divine Right of Kings".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Courageous Lion
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture