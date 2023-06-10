Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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jukk0u's avatar
jukk0u
Jun 10, 2023

There is a term I've heard: "A monopoly of, or on violence." This is what tyrants want and need. It is what the 2A was designed to prevent Gov't from obtaining.

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1 reply by Courageous Lion
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David Wolosik
Jun 10, 2023

Turning a right into a privilege by having you pay for it and they keep on expanding!

"If the state does convert your right into a privilege and issue a license and a fee for it, you can ignore the license and a fee and engage the right with impunity." - (Shuttlesworth v. Birmingham AL 373 US 262 1962

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1 reply by Courageous Lion
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