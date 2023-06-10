The National Firearms act which has been used to violate SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED, began it’s inception because of the war between the Untouchables and the gangsters that were making a “killing” off the idiotic 18th amendment to the Constitution. When people want a product, the product is made available from SOMEWHERE by SOMEONE every time. That’s a fact of life. People want booze? There is a “law” against it? SOMEONE supplies the booze, to hell with the “law”. Fact is laws shouldn’t exist unless a victim is involved. PERIOD.

Anyhow, these gangsters where having shootouts with the Feds AKA “Untouchables” (the same name they should be tagged with today, think of Lon Horiuchi and the murder of Vicki Weaver) with pistols and machine guns. Well a machine gun. The .45 caliber “Thompson”. There really were no easy to carry machine guns besides the Thompson back then. And it was a whopping $200 if you wanted to buy one through a mail order catalog. No back ground checks, no waiting period, delivered right to your door!

Since there is this pesky 2nd amendment the polytickshuns of the era decided to weasel their way around it because they couldn’t just ignore it, by using the “interstate commerce clause” to place a “tax” on the items that fall under the 2nd amendment. So what they did was tax handguns and machine guns. AND added something that really wasn’t even an issue at the time. Short barrel rifles, short barrel shotguns and “any other weapon” which was a vague category that still to this day is a vague category. Why would they place a $200 tax on something that wasn’t even an issue back then? Well because they figured that if handguns were taxed at $200 people would cut the barrels off on a shotgun or rifle and use those in place of handguns. See the logic? They would make “handguns” out of rifles and shotguns. A bit large and clunky, but it would at least give them something they could use in place of those now $205 handguns. And we sure couldn’t have that, now could we?? Since a lot of handguns were available for $5.00 back then, a $200 tax would surely cause a creative industry converting rifles and shotguns into something that would be easier to conceal in the shortened state than one that was not altered. So in the mind of these geniuses back then, they came up with a tax of $200 for these soon to become available clunky replacements to handguns.

One small problem happened though. The handgun prohibition was removed from the NFA due to public outcry. I mean it wasn’t just gangsters using handguns to murder people that was the problem. People needed them for PROTECTION from criminals and to make it so that the average person couldn’t afford one became a major issue, since the average salary for a YEAR back then was $1800. And a $200 tax on a $5.00 handgun would have made them quite unavailable to the average person.

So handguns were removed but what would have been the replacement for them, short barrel rifles AKA SBR’s and short barrel shotguns AKA SBS’s were left on the NFA by these rocket scientist politicians for WHAT PURPOSE? Well I guess to help fill the law enforcement growth industries need for ATF agents, jails, police, judges, lawyers…well you get the picture. After all, they WERE just ignoring the 2nd amendment with this crap, so why not ignore the 8th too? Well heck, why not just ignore the whole constitution? I mean ISN’T 10 years in a cage a cruel and unusual punishment for not paying a $200 tax? Isn’t a $250,000 fine a bit excessive for not paying a $200 tax? Well to my non rocket science way of thinking…YES.

So here we are today…EIGHTY NINE years later with this crap of a law still on the books and an agency tasked with caging and murdering people over the length of the barrel of a weapon. Yes, Vicki Weaver and Sammy Weaver were MURDERED because dad had the AUDACITY to cut off the barrel of a shotgun and not jump through the hoops set down before him by the ATF. In his case it was “spy on the Aryan nations for us…OR ELSE”. Randy just said FUCK OFF and the end result was what became known as the Siege of Ruby Ridge. OVER THE LENGTH OF A SHOTGUN BARREL! These UNTOUCHABLE agents of the “government” can murder you over a barrel length. For that matter, they can murder you for running a stop sign if you refuse to pay the fine because REFUSAL to kiss the government adminstors ass is the death penalty as the final solution. The ENFORCERS of government edicts are there to PROVE to you who has the muscle and might.

So what does someone do? They come up with a creative way to make an AR “pistol” into a usable configuration for someone who is missing an arm or who has no way to use his other hand by creating a “brace”. The brace allows the pistol to be strapped to the arm of the person afflicted and the ATF looks at this device and it’s intended purpose and says “That’s OK”. So what happens? 10-40 MILLION of these are sold since 2010 to the public. And probably 9,999,999 to 39,999,999 of them are purchased by people who had both arms and really didn’t need a brace. WHY? Because they effectively made an AR pistol into an easier to carry, easier to use, easier for self defense weapon that the brace could be used for by putting it to the shoulder, thus “redesigning” the pistol into the nefarious, deadly, more accurate, easier to conceal choice of ONE criminal in the last 13 years, weapon. The dreaded SBR!

(Picture above is of an AR pistol with the brace being used and it is equipped with a high capacity double drum 150 round 5.56 magazine. Quite the pistol. LOL!)

After those 13 years the vaunted ATF has decided that since almost EVERYONE who has a “brace” is using it for the purpose of making their “pistol” more accurate, concealable and easier to use for self defense by putting the brace to their shoulder something drastic had to be done! After all…who would want the public to have a weapon that could hit their target in a self defense situation? Isn’t it better to have an inaccurate weapon that can be killing innocent bystanders in the same situation? As for concealability…that makes no sense because I can conceal a 50 AE Desert Eagle pretty easy under a loose shirt. As well as the many other thousands of pistols that are available out there in the real world. No, I don’t mean I can conceal all of those pistols under my shirt at the same time. DUH?

But hey, we need that ATF to trample all over the 2nd amendment don’t we?

So actually the solution is quite simple. REMOVE the SBR’s, SBS’s and “any other weapon” from the NFA…IMMEDIATELY and we’ll work on the machine guns later even though they shouldn’t be there either. After all, it does say SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED and a machine gun is what a military soldier or militia member that is well equipped would be carrying. For just that one circumstance where they would NEED one. Which is why the SWISS militias all have full auto weapons.

Oh, and they need to quit claiming things that are OBVIOUSLY not machine guns into “machine guns”. What should always matter is this…WHERE IS/ARE THE VICTIM(S)???

Why after EIGHTY NINE YEARS are we still living with the insane edicts of insane politicians that created the NFA in the first place? And while we are at it…let’s crap can EVERY violation of these four words…SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED. REMEMBER, no matter what the lying black robbed Baal priest tells you if you are on a jury…YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO JUDGE THE LAW and to return a not guilty verdict in the face of the “law”. NO VICTIM? NO CRIME! No CRIME, NOT GUILTY your “honor”.

For a great video on this subject check this one out by “Forgotten Weapons”…

Until next time…keep training. You’re going to need it!