Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
4h

Good piece!!! I suspect comment two is either a paid bot or has no clue what is going on in real history.

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2 replies by Courageous Lion and others
jean's avatar
jean
4h

it is a matter of perspective.

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