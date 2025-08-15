Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborWhy You Don't Talk To The Police! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWhy You Don't Talk To The Police! They are NOT your friend...Courageous LionAug 15, 202525Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborWhy You Don't Talk To The Police! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore48ShareSimple, straight forward and needs to be seen by EVERYONE. Not just Americans. It is worth the time to listen.Thanks for reading Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe25Share this postHear Me Roar - Jus Meum TueborWhy You Don't Talk To The Police! Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore48SharePrevious
"Every time you talk to the police you will regret it." Amen.
"Three felonies a Day" - https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/6611240-three-felonies-a-day
"In Three Felonies a Day, Harvey A. Silverglate reveals how federal criminal laws have become dangerously disconnected from the English common law tradition and how prosecutors can pin arguable federal crimes on any one of us, for even the most seemingly innocuous behavior.
The volume of federal crimes in recent decades has increased well beyond the statute books and into the morass of the Code of Federal Regulations, handing federal prosecutors an additional trove of vague and exceedingly complex and technical prohibitions to stick on their hapless targets."
