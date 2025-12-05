If a population of a given people doubles every 35 years at a 2% increase...why doesn’t the population of the “Jews” of the world line up with what it SHOULD be going back 2500 years? But what group of people DOES it line up with?

2560 years ago an estimated 29,000 Israelites went into Babylonian captivity. If they multiplied at a normal population rate of 2%-3% per year using 2% as our base, they would double in population every 35 years. At 3% it would double every 20. We’ll go with the lower number because, after all, we are dealing with 2500 years of time to multiply population wise. With this understanding by the year 2525 BC they would have become a nation of 58,000. By 2490 BC they would be 116,000. Do you see where I’m going with this? By 2455 BC 232,000 by 2420 BC 464,000 2385 BC 928,000 2350 BC 1,858,000 2315 BC 3,716,000 2280 BC 7,432,000 2245 BC 14,864,000 2210 BC 29,728,000 2175 BC 59,456,000 2140 BC 118,912,000 2105 BC 237,834,000 2070 BC 456,648,000 2035 BC 951,296,000 By the time of 2000 BC we would have a world wide population of 1,902,592,000

That’s right, but the time of Jesus the “Lost Sheep of the House of Israel would have made up ONE BILLION NINE HUNDRED TWO MILLION, FIVE HUNDRED NINETY TWO THOUSAND souls.

But there is a hitch. You see, those people had a terrible habit of fighting among themselves. So with one war after another after another there was no way that the Israelite population could have become that high. My point is, that was TWO THOUSAND YEARS AGO. How many “Jews” do you suppose are on this planet today? Those who claim they are Israelites? I can’t find an accurate number anywhere but I can assure you it is in no way up into the hundreds of millions. But who is? I believe when the WORD says that Israel will be a MULTITUDE of nations, and would become a VAST MULTITUDE of people, it was talking about land areas surrounded by borders and those that inhabit them. So now with 525 years of population increase let’s consider the following:

So Who Really IS True Israel?

Yahweh provided scriptural clues for identifying Israel of old. Ancient Israel fulfilled and was identified by most of those marks. These very same clues help us identify Israel today. Listed below are five national and five spiritual aspects (out of hundreds of scriptural clues) that positively identify Israel. Ask yourself, which people do they identify today?

National Marks

Israel would become a great and mighty nation. (Genesis 12:1-3)

Israel would become a vast multitude of people. (Genesis 22:17)

Israel would eventually become a multitude of nations. (Genesis 17:4-6)

Israel would rule over other nations. (Deuteronomy 15:6)

Israel would be blessing to all nations. (Genesis 22:18)

Spiritual Marks

Israel would be blind to her identity. (Isaiah 42:16-19)

Israel would be called by a new name. (Isaiah 62:1-2)

Israel would be given a new Covenant and be saved by Yahweh. (Jeremiah 31:7, 31-37)

Israel would be the instrument through which the gospel would be taken to all the world. (Isaiah 49:3-6)

Israel would be the only nation given Yahweh’s Law. (Psalm 147:19-20)

Taken as a whole, these marks identify only one people - and it is certainly not today’s Jews. These identifying marks describe the Celtic, Germanic, Scandinavian, Anglo-Saxon, and kindred peoples (hereafter Celto-Saxons or maybe we should just say CAUCASIANS ): the multitude of people who became a multitude of nations, with a new covenant, and who have shared the blessing of the gospel (among other things) with the world.

Jeremiah 31:31-33 alone proves that either the Celto-Saxons comprise Israel, or Yahweh has not been true to His Word. Because Yahweh is always true to His Word (Numbers 23:19), He has made the New Covenant with Israelites. On a map, draw circles around the land masses in which true Christianity has flourished for the past two millennia, and your circles will encompass those nations primarily composed of Celto-Saxons.

Conclusion

The Prophet Isaiah spoke of a future time when “the eyes of those who see will not be blinded, and the ears of those who hear will listen, and the mind of the hasty will discern truth” (Isaiah 32:3-4). It is the purpose of this treatise to assist in fulfilling Isaiah’s prophecy in regard to the true identity of today’s Israelites. We have demonstrated and provided evidence for the following three facts:

God has a New Covenant plan for a remnant of physical Israel today.

Today’s Jews are not Israelites, but imposters.

The Celto-Saxon peoples are Israelites, the true descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. And no, posting facts doesn’t make you a ‘racist”. Facts are Facts

You now have the biblical evidence regarding Israel’s contemporary identity. May Isaiah’s prophecy be fulfilled in you, and may you do your part in awakening other Israelites to their identity and their responsibility to Yahweh as His people.

Now...considering these points haven’t these people killed millions of their own kind over the last 2000 years and yet at this time make up close to a billion of the 8 billion worlds population? Are they not a people that the rest of the world is afraid of? Is not the United States the one nation that dominates all of the western world? And realize this...Russia TODAY is made up of a lot of these people. Just look at pictures of crowds from Russia. You would be hard pressed to see a brown or black face among them. And there is NO WAY the population of Jews in the world today come CLOSE to the number that Israel would be from normal 2% per year population growth. Soooo...I ask you, using your own reason, logic and common sense. Who do you think Israel is today? One last CLUE to realize. These people that were the Israelites of old migrated through the .... what mountains? The Caucasus mountains. You don’t suppose by any stretch of your imagination that is WHY they are called Caucasians do you?

Naaaa...it’s all a COINCIDENCE!

Maybe, just maybe we need to take a lot closer look at

