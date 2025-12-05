Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

I support almost everything I see come from you... this I cannot.

This idea that Europeans are the true Jews is just another abridgement to a story of how Abraham and his children conquered the world. All the tentacles of that central theme are equally fraudulent. Christianity, Judaism, and Islam are all fraudulent to an extreme degree, stealing from pagan cultures, changing the stories to fit their ends and calling their version holy while lambasting those who deny the validity of those stolen histories and mythologies.

This Abrahamic religion is foreign to Europeans, and everyone else on the planet... it only applies to its sponsors, those who gave shape tonit over the course of thousand of years, shoving it down the throats of other nations and people's by force, coercion, manipulation, war and torture.

Gnostic Christianity and mystic Christianity I can live with, as these explore a deeper relationship directly with God, but the biblical story is fraudulent garbage.

Creator comes to every person and nation in the guise suited to their nature. Christianity, just like Judaism and Islam, are that which is suited to a very small.and specific group, which doesn't even exist anymore in any significance genetically speaking. They have mostly disappeared.

So...

No Europeans are not the new Jews.

All Abrahamic Religion was and is a control mechanism of an ancient cult

Gnosticism and mysticism can be true, but can easily become twisted into the same weird shit as the mainline Abrahamic poison.

God is a reflection of unique peoples and lands and appears in shapes specific to those peoples.

Abraham's stories are almost entirely stolen from pagan histories far older.

PIE no longer has scientific validity. Europeans, especially Nordics/Britons etc did not migrate from Mesopotamian or Mediterranean areas.

Anyway...

Thanks for you vigilance.

Judah was only one tribe out of 12 (+ one for the descendants of Ephraim younger son of Joseph of Egypt who was numbered among them) and of those who claim to be of the tribe of Judah (of direct Jewish descent) they are heavily diluted with Khazarian converts with no direct line of literal descent from Israel (Jacob) but had adopted a form of Judaism ( much of it contaminated with Satanism) for political reasons. An inspired patriarch gave me a blessing wherein he stated I was of the line of Ephraim as are many Americans who came from the British Isles and Western France. Cleon Skousen claims that the line of the escaping 10 tribes can be traced across from the ancient kingdoms where they were exiled all across northern Europe following their grave markers and middens. They have indeed become many great nations as of now.

