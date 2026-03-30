I read that there are about 9 million “Jews” in 1948 Israel. That is a term I use to differentiate between BIBLICAL Israel and the Zionist created “state of Israel” in 1948. Here is the rub…not all of the nine million Jews in 1948 Israel are Zionists. As a matter of fact, if you do a search, you will find that there are a LOT of ANTI Zionist JEWISH organizations.

Here, click the link…Jewish ANTI ZIONIST ORGANIZATIONS and be surprised. So with nine million Jews in 1948 Israel, and many anti Zionist organizations in existence I have to ask myself, why is ZIONISM such a attraction for “Christians”? Has their been some sort of brain bug that has sucked their brains out? Is “Starship Troopers” a documentary?

The estimated number of “Christian” Zionists in the US alone is 50 MILLION. That is literally more that FIVE to TEN TIMES the possible Zionists within the borders of 1948 Israel!

So what gives here? This convoluted view has taken over so much that no matter what “church” fellowship I try to attend or pot luck or get together of any sort that is “Christian” oriented I am reviled for suggesting that the state of 1948 Israel isn’t the Israel of the Bible and would be STONED today if it was allowed! As it is, they will just “nicely” ask that I don’t mention my understanding of the truth in their midst as if it was a violation of one of the 10 commandments. Which is sort of ironic since one of them is to have no other Gods before Yahweh and they set the ZIONIST state of 1948 Israel on a pedestal similar to the golden calf when Moses came down from Mt. Sinai.

Whatever you do, do not SUGGEST in the least that Zionism is evil and actually a form of JEWISH supremacism! Because if you do so, YOU surely will be labelled a “white” supremacist, well unless you happen to be black and believe that to be a case, which at that time you will be labeled a white supremacist supporter or an Oreo or whatever.

The issue I come up with is that I found that if you actually start digging and looking and seeking, you might just come up with something like THIS:

Or you might find that they disagree with the whole concept of who we think they are by reading this:

So why is it that 50+ Million so called Christians insist on claiming that people who in their own writings claim that….well you decide.

What do you think? I’d say it becomes self evident if you happen to find yourself among Christ haters and the vile things they will claim about YOU and HIM.

The Plot Against Christianity VOL 1 Elizabeth Dilling BOOK AND EXHIBITS 320 Pages Annas Archive is a PDF you can download of the book she wrote that exposes a lot of what has been going on for years that our anti-Christ “friends” are behind. Of course if you even READ any of these you will AUTOMATICALLY as if from some sort of condemnation from the Ether an “anti-Semite.” Of course you can’t be, because they AREN’T SEMITES! See “Strictly Speaking” above.

So where does a prophet end his quest for truth and the job he may have of waking up his fellow “believers” to the truth of the chosen people HOAX that has been foisted by the likes of John Hagee, Kenneth Copeland, Benny Hinn and so many others that have their flock of fools wanting to cuddle up in a huge perverted mind orgy of so called believers in the WORD that ignore the facts that are slapping them in the face day by day minute by minute!

What got me going on this and wanting to wake people up is the FACT that 165 little girls were MURDERED by weapons with “Made in the USA’ on their parts in Iran. I literally cried when I heard of this, AFTER I viewed the evidence presented. At first I just couldn’t believe that was possible with modern weapons to “accidentally” be involved in such a vile act. And of course those ZIONIST Christians have no problem with it as if it is a heaven sent missile of love that took place. Most of them coming back at me as to how Iran has been behind terrorism to the US since well since at least 2000 years ago. Yeah, I know what you’re thinking…me too.

Let’s face REALY people…there seems to be, on the world scene a group of people who want to believe that frauds and liars and psychopaths are the “chosen” people of the book that so many read called the Holy Bible. When in REALITY they fit Revelation 2vs9 to THE TEE…

I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.

and Revelation 3vs9…

Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.

Who’s feet? The TRUE Israel of God. The ones that these verses apply to.

National Marks

Israel would become a great and mighty nation. (Genesis 12:1-3) Israel would become a vast multitude of people. (Genesis 22:17) Israel would eventually become a multitude of nations. (Genesis 17:4-6) Israel would rule over other nations. (Deuteronomy 15:6) Israel would be blessing to all nations. (Genesis 22:18)

Spiritual Marks

Israel would be blind to her identity. (Isaiah 42:16-19) Israel would be called by a new name. (Isaiah 62:1-2) Israel would be given a new Covenant and be saved by Yahweh. (Jeremiah 31:7, 31-37) Israel would be the instrument through which the gospel would be taken to all the world. (Isaiah 49:3-6) Israel would be the only nation given Yahweh’s Law. (Psalm 147:19-20)

Taken as a whole, these marks identify only one people - and it is certainly not today’s Jews. These identifying marks describe the Celtic, Germanic, Scandinavian, Anglo-Saxon, and kindred peoples (hereafter Celto-Saxons): the multitude of people who became a multitude of nations, with a new covenant, and who have shared the blessing of the gospel (among other things) with the world.

Jeremiah 31:31-36 alone proves that either the Celto-Saxons comprise Israel, or Yahweh has not been true to His Word. Because Yahweh is always true to His Word (Numbers 23:19), He has made the New Covenant with Israelites. On a map, draw circles around the land masses in which true Christianity has flourished for the past two millennia, and your circles will encompass those nations primarily composed of Celto-Saxons.

31 Behold, the days come, saith the Lord, that I will make a new covenant with the house of Israel, and with the house of Judah:

32 Not according to the covenant that I made with their fathers in the day that I took them by the hand to bring them out of the land of Egypt; which my covenant they brake, although I was an husband unto them, saith the Lord:

33 But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the Lord, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.

34 And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the Lord: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the Lord: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.

35 Thus saith the Lord, which giveth the sun for a light by day, and the ordinances of the moon and of the stars for a light by night, which divideth the sea when the waves thereof roar; The Lord of hosts is his name:

36 If those ordinances depart from before me, saith the Lord, then the seed of Israel also shall cease from being a nation before me for ever.

These verses alone proves that either the Celto-Saxons comprise Israel, or Yahweh has not been true to His Word. Because Yahweh is always true to His Word (Numbers 23:19), He has made the New Covenant with Israelites. On a map, draw circles around the land masses in which true Christianity has flourished for the past two millennia, and your circles will encompass those nations primarily composed of Celto-Saxons.

Conclusion

The Prophet Isaiah spoke of a future time when “the eyes of those who see will not be blinded, and the ears of those who hear will listen, and the mind of the hasty will discern truth” (Isaiah 32:3-4). It is the purpose of this treatise to assist in fulfilling Isaiah’s prophecy in regard to the true identity of today’s Israelites. We have demonstrated and provided evidence for the following three facts:

God has a New Covenant plan for a remnant of physical Israel today.

Today’s Jews are not Israelites, but imposters.

The Celto-Saxon peoples are Israelites, the true descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

You now have the biblical evidence regarding Israel’s contemporary identity. May Isaiah’s prophecy be fulfilled in you, and may you do your part in awakening other Israelites to their identity and their responsibility to Yahweh as His people.

And you have the proof set before you that the “Jews” spoken of currently fit Revelation perfectly and the “state” they occupy is a state of confusion and insanity not the place that the Israelites of old occupied.

Why is this so difficult to understand? Know your enemies and keep them close.

Oh, and one last thing…maybe this can help too.

I need to end this with a statement about myself. I do not hate or despise JEWS as a people. If you meet me and say you are a Jew we can sit down and have a conversation and if I find that you are steeped in JUDIASM and have a love for the TALMUD and are a staunch supporter of ZIONISM, as an individual I will not want to have anything to do with you. But since MILLIONS of Jews DESPISE what Zionism stands for, go click that link, and most of them are not Synagogue attendants that swoon a the feet of a Rabbi or are anything much more than simply people who were born with the so called “Jewish” label attached, I can have one for a friend or acquaintance, work out at the gym or whatever without a problem. So just from this article don’t think I hate all Jews just because they are Jewish, WHAT I hate is the same type of people that King David hated and that he spoke of in the Psalms… 139 vs 19-24. And this would include ANYONE of any race, orientation or religion that fits this description.

19:Surely thou wilt slay the wicked, O God: depart from me therefore, ye bloody men.

20: For they speak against thee wickedly, and thine enemies take thy name in vain.

21: Do not I hate them, O LORD, that hate thee? and am not I grieved with those that rise up against thee?

22: I hate them with perfect hatred: I count them mine enemies.

23: Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts:

24: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.

Zionism is Jewish supremacy. The Christian Israel message is NOT supremacy if you understand it properly.

White Supremacy

Identifying the Celto-Saxon peoples as Israel cannot be labeled “white supremacy” because it does not elevate one race above another. Instead, this Biblical reality mandates that one race (the Celto-Saxons) be a servant unto the other races. This Scriptural truth is not “white supremacy”; it is white servanthood. Seldom has it been stated more capably than by Pastor William John Cameron:

The true effect of race knowledge is not to feed our vanity or rouse boastfulness; rather, it should arouse a profound sense of responsibility.

Today [1930s] especially we feel a revulsion against speaking of race at all. ...I lay it down as a rule that whenever the thought of race leads us to boastfulness or contempt, there is something false in it.

The Bible is not a history of the human race at large, but one distinct strain of people amongst the family the races. All the other races are considered with reference to it.... The Bible deals with one race which flows like a Gulf Stream through the ocean of humanity. As the actual Gulf Stream touches two continents and blesses the nations, so this race, in its origin, history and destiny, was selected and equipped for the service of the [other] nations.

Of course, many people still have their own ideas about this, and that creates a difficulty. For when people get their own ideas about things, it always leads to confusion. A man will rise and demand, “By what right does God choose one race or people above another?” I like that form of the question. It is much better than asking by what right God degrades one people beneath another, although that is implied. God’s grading is always upward. If He [YHWH] raises up a nation, it is that other nations may be raised up through its ministry. If He exalts a great man, an apostle of liberty, or science, or faith, it is that He might raise a degraded people to a better condition. The Divine selection is not a prize, a compliment paid to the man or the race — it is a burden imposed. To appoint a chosen people is not a pandering to the racial vanity of a “superior people”; it is a yoke bound upon the necks of those who are chosen for a special service.

Unfortunately, there are White Supremacist groups (under many names) in our country today. However, true Christian Israelites should not and cannot be lumped together with groups who promote contempt and hatred for other races. There is no justification for anyone, who is truly searching for truth and who has honestly examined the facts, to label the Israel identity message in such a slanderous and defamatory fashion. This message is a great and wonderful revelation! Let it be embraced as such.

With all the facts before us — the truth of Scripture, the evidence of archaeology and the verification of history — we can see and understand that:

God still has a New Covenant plan for physical Israel today.

The Celto-Saxon peoples are Israelites, the true descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob/Israel.

Today’s “Jews” are not Israelites, but are, instead, imposters and Christian Israel’s greatest enemies.

The correct identification of modern-day Israel is vital for Christ’s body, true Israel and the rest of the world.

This understanding is not “anti-Semitic,” “racist” or “white supremacist,” but is, instead, the correct teaching concerning Israel found in the Scriptures.

Truth forever on the scaffold

Wrong forever on the throne

Yet that scaffold sways the future

And behind the dim unknown,

Standeth God within the shadow,

Keeping watch above his own.

~ James Russell Lowell

Despite the confusion in the past and present ages, these truths concerning Israel’s identity are now clear. Each person must decide upon the action he will take regarding this information. It is my prayer that you will be honest with the facts presented in this book and accept the responsibility that is incumbent upon you. The following words of Pastor Josiah Strong are as applicable today as the day (in 1885) when he wrote them, maybe even more so:

...there is no doubt that the Anglo-Saxon [specifically the Christian Celto-Saxon] is to exercise the commanding influence in the world’s future; but the exact nature of that influence is, as yet, undetermined. How far his civilization will be materialistic and atheistic, and how long it will take thoroughly to Christianize and sweeten it, how rapidly he will hasten the coming of the kingdom [of God] wherein dwelleth righteousness, or how many ages he may retard it, is still uncertain; but is now being swiftly determined.... May God open the eyes of this generation! When Napoleon drew up his troops before the Mamelukes [in 1798], under the shadow of the Pyramids, pointing to the latter, he aid to his soldiers: “Remember that from yonder heights forty centuries look down on you.” Men of this generation, from the pyramid top of opportunity on which God has set us, we look down on forty centuries! We [Christian Celto-Saxons] stretch our hand into the future with power to mold the destinies of unborn millions.... Notwithstanding the great perils which threaten it, I cannot think our [Celto-Saxon] civilization will perish; but I believe it is fully in the hands of the Christians ... during the next fifteen or twenty years, to hasten or retard the coming of Christ’s [perfected] kingdom in the world by hundreds, and perhaps thousands, of years. We of this generation and nation occupy the Gibraltar of the ages which commands the world’s future.

It does not take a genius to see that America and her people are not what they once were, that her grandeur and greatness have been declining for some time. Why has this happened? Could Israel’s loss of identity, and thus her sense of obligation to her God, be the cause of her national deterioration?

...what great nation is there that has a god so near it as is YHWH our God whenever we [Israel] call on Him? Or what great nation is there that has statutes and judgments as righteous as this whole law which I [Moses] am setting before you today? Only give heed to yourself [Israel] and keep your soul diligently, lest you forget the things which your eyes have seen, and lest they depart from your heart all the days of your life; but make them known to your sons and your grandsons [and all your descendants forever]. (Deuteronomy 4:7-9)

The description “great nation” will never again be said of Israel unless she awakens from her blindness, accepts the responsibility of her identity and returns to her God and His Laws!

Will this ever happen? Is there any hope that our sight and hearing will be restored and that our understanding and discernment will return? Isaiah prophesied of a time in Israel’s future when the blind would see, the deaf would hear and many would understand the truth:

...the eyes of those who see will not be blinded, and the ears of those who hear will listen. And the mind of the hasty will discern the truth.... (Isaiah 32:3-4)

Was the American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson inspired by those words of the Prophet Isaiah when he wrote the following?

Our eyes are holden that we cannot see things until the hour arrives when the mind is ripened. Then we behold them, and the time when we saw them not is like a dream. May we, who have been graciously granted a deeper understanding of God’s Word and who have been privileged to see and hear a higher calling in Yeshua the Christ, prove ourselves worthy and true to this calling. Let us awaken to the tremendous impact which can be made on our generation and the generations to come with the knowledge of Israel’s true identity. Let us be faithful to what we now know, passing it on to the remnant among our people who are waiting to hear and respond. Listen to Me, you [Israelites] who pursue righteousness, who seek YHWH: Look to the rock from which you were hewn, and the quarry from which you were dug. Look to Abraham your father, and to Sarah who gave birth to you in pain.... (Isaiah 51:1-2)

Oh that My people would listen to Me, that Israel would walk in my ways [follow My Laws]! I [YHWH] would quickly subdue their [Israel’s] enemies, and turn My hand against their adversaries. (Psalm 81:13-14)

The choice concerning Israel’s identity is clear for those who seek the truth: God had and continues to have a plan for His Covenant People Israel — the Celtic, Anglo-Saxon, Scandinavian, Germanic and kindred peoples. May YHWH be magnified before His enemes through Yeshua the Christ and Israel, His people!