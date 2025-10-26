Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hat Bailey
16h

As is so often the case we find that what we are told and most people accept as fact is a pack of lies and deception. I believe in seeing people for who they are and what they are doing, and there are both good and bad among all groups. Yet there are groups that are subject to a long history of deception and harmful ideologies such as the self delusion of superiority and the dehumanizing of those outside of their group. It is time to awaken to the truth and all the misunderstandings of what is an "Israelite" a "Semite" and a "Jew." There is a reason the Kazarian converts were called the "Namestealers" in ancient times. They had no qualms about deceiving and scamming those who had the misfortune of traveling through their country. As is so often the case in this world that is a mirror they have historically reaped a lot of hatred and mistreatment that has come back at them. There are many of them that have broken free of their programming and become honest loving people which is why I don't believe in a blanket judgment and condemnation for all that call themselves Jews, but the true meaning and history of the political state of "Israel" is a very dark one and those who established and rule it today are among the most wicked and evil in the world in my view.

Paving the Way
15h

Thank you. Me too. I am worried about the Christians though.

