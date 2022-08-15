"America is the Communist Paradise." ~Станислав Лунев (Stanislav Lunev) - Soviet Defector

Communism is dead they said. I think they lied it's truth they hide for it still survives in the good old USA, hey. Right here it lives and here it breaths and feeds upon our liberties and you have the nerve to say it's not that way? Hey… The twisting thread shall stretch and snap, the straw shall break the camels back and tables when they turn shall bring a swift end, friend. Yes things divine can wrench and bend the well laid plans of mice and men and when they do what will you traitors do then? When, we'll be taking the traitors away ha ha… We'll be taking the traitors away ho ho, he he, ha ha… To the prison camp where a cells been awaiting them all this time and I'll be happy to see their face in it's proper space filling jail space, as we're taking you traitors away ha ha.... from They're Taking The Patriots Away

It's important to study what is written in the Communist Manifesto because our New World Order puppet masters are following it to the letter. Beginning with the administration of Woodrow Wilson, no actually when I think about it, all the way back to Abraham Lincoln with his centralization of power, British oligarchs have been, plank by plank, installing socialism into every facet of American life. You need to understand that socialism leads to communism and New World Orderism, It's a subversive PLAN to undermine and destroy Freedom, Democracy, Self Determination, Property Rights, Inheritance Rights, Privacy, and the Pursuit of Happiness in America.

It's COMMUNISM -AMERICAN STYLE!

Ten Planks of the Communist Manifesto

In the early '60's during the days of the "former" Soviet Union, Russian Premier Nikita Kruschev pounded his shoe on the podium of the United Nations and shouted to the West, "We will bury you!" Fearing an invasion from the Reds, America proceeded to build the most awesome military machine in history. Unfortunately, we forgot to guard our political home front from being taken over by socialist - communist - liberal activists who would gain office and destroy American law by process of gradually installing the Communist agenda within our legal system and separate branches of government. The Communist program from the start has been one which sees their revolution of 1917 successful only upon total domination of the world. (See Brain Washing, A Synthesis of the Russian Textbook on Psychopolitics)

Americans, being the most naïve people among the nations, now believe that Communism is dead because the Berlin Wall and the Iron Curtain have been removed. The ironic truth is that Communism has just switched names to become more "politically correct". Today it is called international democracy. The reason that the Berlin Wall came crashing down is not because Communism is dead but because they have achieved the planned agenda to communize the West, including America.

Washington D.C. has indeed become part of the New World Order of atheist governments. With the last vestiges of Christian law having been removed from "American government" over the last one hundred or so years, there is no longer a threat of resistance against world Communism. In reality, "American government" became part of the Iron Curtain, thus there was no more need for the likes of a Berlin Wall.

Once again, in their foolishness, the American public has believed the lies of their "leaders" who applaud "the fall of Communism", while they have sold out the country to anti-Christian, anti-American statutes and regulations on the federal, state, and local levels. Posted below is a comparison of the original ten planks of the Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx in 1848, along with the American adopted counterpart of each of the planks, The American people have truly been "buried in Communism" by their own politicians of both the Republican and Democratic parties. One other thing to remember, Karl Marx was stating in the Communist Manifesto that these planks will test whether a country has become communist or not. If they are all in effect and in force the country IS communist. Communism, but by any other name...??

1. Abolition of private property and the application of all rent to public purpose.

The 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution (1868), and various zoning, school & property taxes. Also the Bureau of Land Management. If you pay off your home “free and clear” and do not pay the RENT to the local taxing authorities you’ll find out who owns your home when men with guns come to force you out and get someone else in that will pay the RENT. Oh, sorry, they call it rent. We call it “property taxes”. What’s the difference if the outcome is the same? And if you look at your “property tax” bill you will note that the majority of it pays for the 10 the plank. Read on…

2. A heavy progressive or graduated income tax.

Misapplication of the (improperly ratified - see “The Law That Never Was” https://thelawthatneverwas.com/ )16th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, 1913, The Social Security Act of 1936.; Joint House Resolution 192 of 1933; and various State "income" taxes. We call it "paying your fair share". It is the EXACT type of progressive or graduated income tax Marx wrote of.

To coexist with communism on the same planet is impossible. Either it will spread, cancer-like, to destroy mankind, or else mankind will have to rid itself of communism (and even then face lengthy treatment for secondary tumors). ~Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

3. Abolition of all rights of inheritance.

We call it Federal & State estate Tax (1916); or reformed Probate Laws, and limited inheritance via arbitrary inheritance tax statutes.

4. Confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels.

We call it government seizures, civil forfeiture, tax liens, Public "law" 99-570 (1986);

Executive order 11490, sections 1205, 2002 which gives private land to the Department of Urban Development; the imprisonment of "terrorists" and those who speak out or write against the "government" (1997 Crime/Terrorist Bill); the so called “Patriot Act” or the IRS confiscation of property without due process. A “notice of lien” is NOT a lien.

We have to condemn the very idea that some people have the right to repress others. ~Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

5. Centralization of credit in the hands of the State, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly.

We call it the Federal Reserve which is a credit/debt system nationally organized by the Federal Reserve act of 1913. All local banks are members of the Fed system, and are regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This system is in direct violation of Article 1 Section 8 and Article 1 Section 10 of the US Constitution.

The Federal Reserve System, created by the Federal Reserve Act of Congress in 1913, is indeed such a “national bank” and it politically manipulates interest rates and holds a monopoly on legal counterfeiting in the United States. This is exactly what Karl Marx had in mind and it completely fulfills this plank, another major socialist objective. Yet, most Americans naively believe the U.S. of A. is far from a Marxist or socialist nation.

We didn't love freedom enough. ~Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

6. Centralization of the means of communication and transportation in the hands of the State.

We call it the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Department of Transportation (DOT) mandated through the ICC act of 1887, the Commissions Act of 1934, The Interstate Commerce Commission established in 1938, The Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission, and Executive orders 11490, 10999, as well as State mandated driver's licenses and Department of Transportation regulations. Try to travel without the state permission slip and you will have “your” automobile confiscated and you will be arrested. The reason I say “your” is because the “state” maintains OWNERSHIP with the M.S.O. in THEIR possession and they give you a “Certificate of Title” which is NOT the title. The M.S.O. or Manufacturer Statement of Origin IS the actual title which the “state” takes. More application of the 1st Plank.

7. Extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the State, the bringing into cultivation of waste lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan.

We call it corporate capacity, The Desert Entry Act and The Department of Agriculture. As well as the Department of Commerce and Labor, Department of Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Bureau of Mines, National Park Service, and the IRS control of business through corporate regulations.

8. Equal liability of all to labor. Establishment of Industrial armies, especially for agriculture.

We call it the Social Security Administration and The Department of Labor. The National debt and inflation caused by the communal bank has caused the need for a two "income" family. Woman in the workplace since the 1920's, the 19th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, assorted Socialist Unions, affirmative action, the Federal Public Works Program and I don’t want to forget Executive order 11000.

9. Combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries; gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country by a more equable distribution of the population over the country.

We call it the Planning Reorganization act of 1949 , zoning (Title 17 1910-1990) and Super Corporate Farms, as well as Executive orders 11647, 11731 (ten regions) and Public "law" 89-136.

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every "law enforcer", when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in "fill in the city", when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with AR15's, Glocks, SIGS (USA VERSION) or whatever else was at hand?… The system would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of "the states" thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” Alternate paraphrased USA version of quote by - Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

10. Free education for all children in government schools. Abolition of children's factory labor in its present form. Combination of education with industrial production, etc. etc.

People are being taxed to support what we call 'public' schools, which train the young to work for the communal debt system. We also call it the Department of Education, the NEA and Outcome Based "Education" . Or as George Carlin so eloquently stated one time:

“But there’s a reason. There’s a reason. There’s a reason for this, there’s a reason education SUCKS, and it’s the same reason it will never, ever, EVER be fixed.

It’s never going to get any better, don’t look for it, be happy with what you’ve got.

Because the owners, the owners of this country don't want that. I'm talking about the real owners now, the BIG owners! The Wealthy… the REAL owners! The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions.

Forget the politicians. They are irrelevant. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don't. You have no choice! You have OWNERS! They OWN YOU. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought, and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls, they got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls.

They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying, lobbying, to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I'll tell you what they don’t want:

They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. that's against their interests.

that's right. They don’t want people who are smart enough to sit around a kitchen table and think about how badly they’re getting f&$#%d by a system that threw them overboard 30 f&@&@%$g years ago. They don’t want that!

You know what they want? They want obedient workers. Obedient workers, people who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork. And just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shitty jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it, and now they’re coming for your Social Security money. They want your retirement money. They want it back so they can give it to their criminal friends on Wall Street, and you know something? They’ll get it. They’ll get it all from you sooner or later cause they own this f@&@%g place! It's a big club, and you ain’t in it! You, and I, are not in the big club. ~George Carlin

So I ask you...does changing the words, change the end result? By using different words is it all of a sudden OK? We are so "smart," aren't we??

This link to the “The Great Awakening - Plandemic 3” was added 6/18/2023 after reviewing the documentary by Mikki Willis. It really highlights much of what I have posted here and has a fair amount of a documentary by G. Edward Griffin that was made in 1969. The WORLD is waking up…

Restack this page as well as the links to those you love. We need to realize what we think is, ISN’T!

Please note, this version of this post has been updated and added to on 11/28/2023

“Poor, wretched, and stupid peoples, nations determined on your own misfortune and blind to your own good! You let yourselves be deprived before your own eyes of the best part of your revenues; your fields are plundered, your homes robbed, your family heirlooms taken away. You live in such a way that you cannot claim a single thing as our own; and it would seem that you consider yourselves lucky to be loaned your property, your families, and your very lives.”

“Tyrants would distribute largess, a bushel of wheat, a gallon of wine, and a sesterce: and then everybody would shamelessly cry, “Long live the King!” The fools did not realize that they were merely recovering a portion of their own property, and that their ruler could not have given them what they were receiving without having first taken it from them.”

Étienne de La Boétie

None are more hopelessly enslaved, as those who falsely believe they are free....

This page was posted by

I can be emailed via markreynolds.bhg5@gmail.com