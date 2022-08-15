Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

The Word Herder
Nov 8, 2022

Excellent post, I've seen it before, surely from Mark.

But I will make ONE correction... "Woman in the workplace since the 1920's..."

Women have been in the workplace FOREVER. The home is also a "workplace," as well. Perhaps women are not in charge of things so often, but we've been here, there, and everywhere, forever.

Rightful Freedom
Mar 9, 2023

Yes. In 1935, Antonio Gramsci, the communist who invented the idea of a Long March through the institutions, also wrote that the first institution to take over should be education.

"The history of education shows that every class which has sought to take power has prepared itself for power by an autonomous education. The first step in emancipating oneself from political and social slavery is that of freeing the mind."

Antonio Gramsci (1935)

Of course, like all Leftists, Gramsci planned to do the opposite of what he promised, i.e. to enslave the minds of the free.

