Covid Anomalies...

This “new” virus can only travel 6'. It is incapable of traveling 6'1" or greater. (Except in some European countries where it can only travel 1.5 meters = 4.9212598 Feet ) It can live on all surfaces except from anything that comes in the mail from Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba or anywhere else you buy online. It does not live in Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes or any grocery store. It's completely harmless during protests, riots and looting. It becomes alive at certain hours according the state you’re in and goes to sleep during certain hours. It is only deadly in bars, restaurants, gyms, small businesses and hair salons. It will attack you in a restaurant while you are standing but not while you are sitting. It is also deadly at the beach. AND it cannot live on your food as long as you get it to go. Oh, and if you’re from Arkansas, it doesn’t affect voters while voting, someone assisting voters, poll watchers or actively performing election administration duties. And in some states it only attacks groups of people of 10 or more, while in others it limits it’s aggression against groups of 20, 25 or 50 or more according to which state you live in.

If you use reason, logic and common sense...what conclusion do you come too? Seriously??