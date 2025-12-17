Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Moral outrage is easiest when it is selective. Questions about due process, executive power, and the use of force abroad are neither new nor unique to any one administration. Under President Obama, the United States conducted more than 500 drone strikes across multiple countries and dropped tens of thousands of bombs in conventional air campaigns, often under similar legal theories.

The more challenging task is not denouncing power in one instance, but applying consistent standards across cases and weighing imperfect alternatives rather than assuming non-action has no cost. Distinctions matter, especially when moral judgment outruns analytical rigor.

Obama set the precedent.

