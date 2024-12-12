I want to share this with all of my readers, subscribers and followers as a gift to you that I hope blesses you during this Christmas season. With all of the turmoil going on in the world, it behooves us to “Love our creator with all of our heart, mind, body and soul” and LOVE OUR NEIGHBOR AS OURSELF! And the question asked here in this melody… “IS THERE ROOM in your heart my friend?”

Be blessed, and yes, this is me a Christian believer, a Lion of the Tribe of Judah singing this to you. From back when I was involved with a group called “Judah’s Praise”.

HE is our Savior, Deliverer, Redeemer, the Messiah, Jesus Christ, El Shadi, Yahshua, HALLELUYAH! Your friend…Courageous Lion aka Mark Reynolds Jus Meum Tuebor

About this baby picture…

