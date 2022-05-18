Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Apr 21

Agreed, until we bring back actual home guards and community and county level militia can we begin to defend ourselves. These 3 letter agencies are not “law enforcement “ they are government enforcers, they are no different than the German SS, the NKVD, KGB, Staisi, or any organized crime gang.

Apr 21

Well said, albiet it was the short and truncated version of criminal events, I agree, and I am tired of the "whack-a-mole" games used on the "not us" in the "just us" system. I'm definately a memeber of the unorganized, silent, and undeclared, constitutional militia!

