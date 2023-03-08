Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Edwin's avatar
Edwin
Mar 8, 2023

“I believe we are living here now at this crossroads for a reason. I believe we are meant to be here; that we are being given a chance to be the right people in the right place at the right time. I believe that we can end this evil, but only if we dare to try. It begins with one simple step: Telling the world “We Will Not Comply!”

—Brandon Smith

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8 replies by Courageous Lion and others
Logician's avatar
Logician
Jun 17, 2023

The key thing to understand in all of this tyranny, is that the masses are too dumbed down to know what the real causes are and what to do about them! I am here to tell you now, what it is and what to do about it. It is the 100% corrupted legal system's Officers, Agents, Operators and Actors that are set up to do the bidding of their masters. Since the legal system is now an abomination and totally worthless when it comes to dispensing real justice, that is the root of the tree of evil we should be striking at, instead of hacking at its branches.

ALL crimes committed against Humanity, are done under the pretense of doing good for society. The ones who impose and advocate tyrannical acts never say that they are doing them because they are evil acts and they enjoy doing bad things, it's always that they know what's best for everyone, even when it's plain to see that they are not!

So when enough people are educated in the fact that we have NO obligation to participate in the completely corrupted legal system if we do not want to, it will run out of profits and will have to shut down! It will take only about 4% of any given population to clog up any governmental institution.

Read my papers The Scam Of The Legal System, The Legal System Is Even WORSE Than Gambling!, The Holes In The Legal System, Any Person Subject To..., The Achilles' Heel Of EVERYTHING In The Universe, Pulling The Teeth Out Of The Mouth Of The Legal System, and several more.

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10 replies by Courageous Lion and others
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