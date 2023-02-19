Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

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Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
Feb 22, 2023

Great analysis. Bottom line, we are being screwed, every which way AND loose.

"That would be about a $144,759.68 new house today."

I about busted my gut! In California, where I live (not even near S.F., L.A., O.C., or Sacramento), that 1500 sq. ft. home (ours is 1464 sq. ft.) is worth $740,000, even if it's 16 years old, like our house! Your family home was also probably on a decent size lot, enough for a big vegetable garden and a play area for the kids. Ours is 7500 sq. ft. and the property taxes are almost $6,000 per year. Add in "landscape & lighting district," "city sewer and trash" fees, and we're being extorted to the hilt.

Don't get me wrong: I am filled with gratitude to our home. It is plenty big for my small family and a small pet or two. But this economic robbery is *insane*!

How do we end this nightmare? How, really? When most people are entertained to death and have become inured to being slaves to crap jobs just so they can stay entertained. Can 3% of the adult population truly rise up and destroy the destroyers? That's just in the US. What happens when the wayward wizards and their cushy-job-keeping career clowns from Canada, Mexico, and our old (same old) "friends" from the UK send in their goons? Do we have enough real men? Do those men have the fire-power? The stamina? The psycho-spiritual maturity?

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7 replies by Courageous Lion and others
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Courageous Lion
Feb 20, 2023

The PROPER definition of "money" is: DURABLE, DIVISIBLE and a STORE OF VALUE. Paper money is NOT durable, it is NOT divisible and unless it is backed at par with REAL MONEY it is not as store of value. Why do banksters that are behind the creation of FAKE "money" have to have anything paid back to them if they can, with the cooperation of some thieves in the federal Treasury create all they want? There are a number of posts in my Stack that deal with this subject. Anyone who really wants an education on the subject should start with Blood Running in the Streets: https://courageouslion380.substack.com/p/blood-running-in-the-streets-mobs

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