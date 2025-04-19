This rant is about a past incident that was worse than Waco when it comes to property damage. But not quite as bad when it comes to loss of life. Plus I write about A Government of Wolves by John Whitehead.

Recently, well not so recently, I wrote a post about the unnecessary attack in Waco Texas, and one about the overuse of SWAT Teams . One of the commenters, Tim, mentioned something that I had never heard of. Apparently it was kept out of the main stream so that the public wouldn’t become to incensed. And apparently this one was an atrocity was committed by a city Police department, coordinating with the State Police, rather Federal. Not that it matters that much. It just goes to show you what the control freaks will resort to if they feel the need. The bomb dropped was done so with a State Highway Patrol helicopter. It happened in 1985. From everything I’ve read, it too could have been avoided. But no, the “state” will always escalate situations to the detriment of We The People. The total lunacy behind dropping the bomb where they did shows the total disregard these people had for lives and property.

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. ~George Santayana “The Life of Reason”

Someone didn’t learn from the past. Maybe they don’t want to learn. Maybe it is the lot of man if they want others to rule over them to have incidents like this over and over. Do you suppose?

Here is a bit of insight to the incident…

On Monday, May 13, 1985, a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter dropped two bombs on a Philadelphia house where members of the MOVE Black liberation organization lived. The resulting fire grew out of control, resulting in the deaths of 11 people, including five children, and the destruction of 65 area homes. An independent investigation of the event heaped criticism on the city’s administration and at least for a time earned Philadelphia an unwanted reputation as “the city that bombed itself.” “At least for a time”? MOVE is a Philadelphia-based Black liberation group founded in 1972 by John Africa, the assumed name of Vincent Leaphart. Not an acronym, the group’s name, MOVE, was chosen by John Africa to reflect the group’s true intentions. Living in a communal arrangement and often associated with the Black Power movement, MOVE mixes the beliefs of Black nationalism, Pan-Africanism, and anarcho-primitivism in advocating for the return to a hunter-gatherer society devoid of modern technology and medicine. Originally called the Christian Movement for Life, MOVE, as it did in 1972, identifies itself as being deeply religious and devoted to a belief in the independence and ethical treatment of all living creatures. “Everything that's alive moves. If it didn't, it would be stagnant, dead,” states MOVE’s founding charter, “The Guidelines,” created by John Africa. Like many of his contemporaries, the charismatic John Africa wore his hair in dreadlocks in keeping with the Caribbean Rastafari religion. In a show of loyalty to what they considered their true home, his followers also chose to change their last names to “Africa.” In 1978, most of MOVE’s members had moved into a row house in the predominately Black Powelton Village area of West Philadelphia. It was here that the group’s numerous loud public demonstrations for racial justice and animal rights angered their neighbors and ultimately led to violent confrontations with Philadelphia police.

Just one of the hundreds, no thousands of atrocities committed on individuals, families and communities across the United States. The list keeps getting longer and longer by the day. They don’t want us rehashing these things because it might make people actually wake up to the fact that anarchy will only have a few victims of criminals here and there where with the state being in control we can stack up bodies by the millions. We need to be AWARE and REMEMBER these situations as we decide how the country is going to be run. By normal people or psychopaths. It really is our choice.

Frankly while compiling this post I remember “A Government of Wolves” that I have on one of my bookshelves. The it can’t happen here list is growing longer by the minute too.

The police in many situations like to escalate rather than deescalate. I can think of an incident that happened in my own back yard. Behind my house is a hill so high that if you stand back 100 feet you can’t see over it. Being I’m into firearms training I had some metal targets in my yard for practice. A neighbor that lived on the other side of that obvious backstop complained that they heard bullets fall on their roof and whizzing through the trees. Totally made up bullshit because they simply didn’t like hearing the sound.

Two sheriffs deputies show up and of course since they have carte blanche to trespass wherever they desire, they came in my back yard when I was out there doing some yard work and started telling me that there was a problem, even though there was no problem. The older officer lost his patience with me because of my insistance that what I was being accused of was not possible and said “I’m going to charge you with disturbing the peace.” I was like…WHAT? I’m in MY back yard, I’m NOT violating any laws, it’s DAY TIME, there is no “law” against shooting on my property and it’s not night time that I’m target practicing and how is that “disturbing the peace”? Fortunately, for THEM as well as me, the younger officer talked some sense into the older one and they backed off, asking me to change the location of my target area so that there was no way that anyone could claim what that “neighbor” did. So I did and after they told the neighbor there was no way he could actually make up any more BS stories. Oh, and most likely the same neighbor came on to MY property and tossed a good bunch of .50 caliber machine gun links all over the ground. Really nice clown. Fortunately they moved soon after. My point being, there was no disturbing the peace but officer friendly was willing to escalate the situation into an arrest.

John Whiteheads observations have proven to be absolutely correct.

In A Government of Wolves: The Emerging American Police State, John W. Whitehead charts America's transition from a society governed by "we the people" to a police state governed by the strong arm of the law. In such an environment, the law becomes yet another tool to oppress the people. As a constitutional attorney of national prominence, and as president of The Rutherford Institute, an international civil liberties organization, Whitehead has been at the forefront of the fight for civil liberties in this country. The recurring theme at the heart of A Government of Wolves is that the American people are in grave danger of losing their basic freedoms. The simple fact is that the Constitution - and in particular the Bill of Rights - is being undermined on virtually every front. Indeed, everything America was founded upon is in some way being challenged. The openness and freedom that were once the hallmarks of our society are now in peril. We were once a society that valued individual liberty and privacy. But in recent years we have turned into a culture that has quietly accepted surveillance cameras, police and drug-sniffing dogs in our children's schools, national databases that track our finances and activities, sneak-and-peek searches of our homes without our knowledge or consent, and anti-terrorism laws that turn average Americans into suspects. In short, America has become a lockdown nation, and we are all in danger. A Government of Wolves not only explains these acute problems but is a call to action offering timely and practical initiatives for Americans to take charge of present course of history and stop the growing police state. But time is running out. We are at critical juncture and every citizen who values his or her personal freedom needs to pay close attention to the message in this book!

BUT MARK!!! I’m FREEEEE!!!!!

It’s those recalcitrant divergent that are our real problem!