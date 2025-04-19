Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack B's avatar
Jack B
Apr 19

SCARY but TRUE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don DeCendes's avatar
Don DeCendes
Apr 25

Government is FORCE ( to quote George Washington ) under control, a useful servant, out of control, a terror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Courageous Lion
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Reynolds
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture