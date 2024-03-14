Hear Me Roar - Jus Meum Tuebor

FreedomFighter
Mar 15, 2024

It seems, for all intensive purposes, that around 1913 (establishment of the Federal Reserve) that the US ceased being a republic functioning under the US Constitution and Bill of Rights. The country has been mis-governed by successive persons falsely impersonating duly elected and sworn officials. The people do not represent you or I, rather they are employed by and have loyalty to the BIS, World Bank, UN, WHO and other organizations which are not legally part of the Republic. There are several organizations (and substacks) dedicated to informing the American citizens about the illegal operation of our federal government (and state governments). It appears that most people are asleep or do not believe that the government is illegitimate. Without the support of a very large number of people efforts to restore the republic as established by the Founding Fathers will be unsuccessful. The fake government in power has the armed backing of all its agencies, the military, federal police, most sheriffs and local police. The Congress and state legislators, along with the judicial system are all captured. There is no solution, until (and if) the American citizens throw off the fake government.

dawnfrench
Mar 14, 2024

The criminals at the IRS are liars and thieves:

https://dawnfrench.substack.com/p/did-we-fall-for-an-internet-scam

Even if you disagree on whether the 16th was ratified, the supreme court’s rulings on what it actually means shows the IRS is still a bunch of liars.

